Tuesday Ticker: Mbappe, David, and more

Kylian Mbappe is recovering quickly from injury for Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal date with Atalanta this week and manager Thomas Tuchel is keeping faith the French star will be available.

Mbappe has been out of action since July 24th due to a serious ankle injury suffered in a French Cup Final win over St. Etienne. The French forward has scored 30 goals in 34 matches across all competitions this season. (REPORT)

Canadian Men’s National Team forward Jonathan David has joined Ligue 1 side Lille from Gent for roughly $35 million. The transfer fee breaks the record held by Alphonso Davies when Bayern Munich purchased him from the Vancouver Whitecaps. (REPORT)

Tottenham has acquired midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in a deal which sees Kyle Walker-Peters join the South Coast club. (REPORT)

Arsenal will reportedly listen to offers for striker Alexandre Lacazette and is interested in a swap deal with Juventus for winger Douglas Costa. (REPORT)

Sevilla used a late winning goal from Lucas Ocampos to eliminate Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 from the Europa League quarterfinals. (REPORT)

AS Roma reportedly wants close to $30 million this summer for current RB Leipzig loanee Patrik Schick. (REPORT)

Shakhtar Donetsk rolled past Swiss side FC Basel 4-1 to set up a semifinal date with Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Serie A side Atalanta aren’t phased by PSG’s star-studded squad heading into this week’s quarterfinal clash in Lisbon. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has praised star winger Jadon Sancho for helping him in his recent move to the club. (REPORT)

English side Macclesfield Town have been relegated from League Two after the EFL upheld a decision to penalize the club for unpaid wages. Stevenage retained its league status after the deduction of four points was handed down to Macclesfield. (REPORT)

Erling Haaland admitted that 15-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko is better at his age than the Norwegian was. (REPORT)