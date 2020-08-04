Tuesday Ticker: Sancho, Casillas, and more

Jadon Sancho has been reportedly moving closer to a summer move to Manchester United, but Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is pumping his breaks on rushing into the acquisition.

Solskjaer admitted that the club will not panic with a deadline of Aug. 10th being placed by Borussia Dortmund to get the deal done. Manchester United returns to Europa League play this week while Dortmund has begun training camp for the new Bundesliga campaign. (REPORT)

Longtime Spanish goalkeeper and former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas has announced his retirement. Casillas made 725 appearances for Los Blancos over a 16-year spell with the club. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly ready to listen to offers for 10 first team players including goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defender Antonio Rudiger, and midfielder Jorginho. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is progressing in talks with Manchester United to bring Alexis Sanchez over on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

The Bundesliga schedule will be released on Friday, Aug. 7th with the new season right around the corner. (REPORT)

Lille is reportedly signing former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes. (REPORT)

Brandon Williams signed a new contract with Manchester United. Williams has made 33 first team appearances for the Red Devils and is an England Under-20 international player. (REPORT)

Spanish club Espanyol reportedly wants its relegation from La Liga waved due to the hectic end of season schedule in Spain because of COVID-19. (REPORT)

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling is reportedly “gutted” to see his loan with Serie A side Roma end. (REPORT)

Turkish international Burak Yilmaz has signed with Ligue 1 side Lille. (REPORT)