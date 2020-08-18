UCL Preview: RB Leipzig faces PSG, Bayern Munich battles Lyon

The UEFA Champions League Final Four is set with two Cinderella stories looking to clinch their spots in next weekend’s Final.

RB Leipzig faces its toughest test yet of the tournament, taking on Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Julian Nagelsmann’s side used a winning goal from U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams to down Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Limiting the talented duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe though will be a different task for the Bundesliga side.

Wednesday’s second semifinal will see Ligue 1 side Lyon look to take the scalps of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Hansi Flick’s side rolled past Barcelona 8-2 last Friday with several players getting on the scoresheet. Lyon used a late brace from substitute forward Moussa Dembele to oust Manchester City 3-1 a day later.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s UEFA Champions League action:

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday, 3 p.m. TUDN

Injuries of Note: Ibrahima Konate is out for RB Leipzig following hip surgery while summer signings Hwang Hee-chan and Benjamin Henrichs are ineligible in the competition. PSG starting goalkeeper Keylor Navas tore his hamstring against Atalanta in the quarterfinals, so Sergio Rico will take his place in goal. Marco Verratti and Layvin Kurzawa are likely out after recovering from injuries while midfielder Idrissa Gueye is doubtful with a thigh issue.

Key to the Game: PSG will look to put Leipzig out early in the tie and most likely Mbappe and Neymar will see plenty of possession. Leipzig held its own against Atletico Madrid and will look to defend strong against the French giants. Counter attacks could also be employed by Nagelsmann to keep PSG under pressure.

Player to Watch: Dayot Upamecano put in a flawless shift against Atletico Madrid and will be key for Leipzig to limit PSG’s attack on Tuesday. The Frenchman is already one of Europe’s top young defenders and he could cement that status with another strong outing.

Lyon vs. Bayern Munich

Wednesday, 3 p.m. TUDN.

Injuries of Note: Flick will have plenty of lineup decisions to make with several players returning to full fitness. Niklas Sule and Benjamin Pavard are two players aiming to return to action. Lyon boss Rudi Garcia has a full squad to choose from in this tie.

Key to the Game: Bayern Munich poses several attacks and Lyon will need to be compact throughout to remain alive in the tie. Lyon did well to hit Manchester City on the break and pressure the EPL in their own zone and should aim to replicate that pressure against Bayern.

Player to Watch: Moussa Dembele has 24 goals in all competitions this season for Lyon and will be Lyon’s best option to knock off the current UCL favorites. Dembele scored twice against Manchester City in the quarterfinals.