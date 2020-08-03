Weah, McKennie, Gloster among Americans in preseason camp

Several European leagues will be back in action over the next few weeks which means American players have started preseason camps with their respective clubs.

Monday saw several clubs back on the training pitches with Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Chris Gloster headlining the American contingent in Europe. Weah is coming off an injury-plagued 2019-20′ campaign, his first season at Ligue 1 side Lille since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team forward made only two appearances for Lille last season, but returned to action with the first team on Monday.

🇺🇸 Great to see Tim #Weah back and going at 💯% with the group 👏 #USMNT pic.twitter.com/1hDwcFOOpa — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 3, 2020

McKennie, Taitague in Schalke preseason camp

Weston McKennie and Nick Taitague were both with Schalke’s first team in Gelsenkirchen on Monday as well. McKennie has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side this summer, but for now remains a member of David Wagner’s squad.

The 21-year-old McKennie played a vital role for the club last season, appearing in 32 combined matches for Schalke. He also scored three goals in league play while registering one assist in German Cup action.

Taitague made five appearances for Schalke II last season, but missed most of the season with injury. The U.S. Under-23 eligible midfielder also signed a new contract with the club back in February.

Gloster, Ledezma named to PSV’s first team camp

Chris Gloster got his first inclusion into PSV’s first team for preseason camp while Richie Ledezma returned to the Eredivisie side.

𝚂𝚀𝚄𝙰𝙳 𝙻𝙸𝚂𝚃 📋 PSV reist met 𝟮𝟵 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 af naar Duitsland voor het trainingskamp in Marienfeld. #PSVinDUI 🇩🇪 — PSV (@PSV) August 3, 2020

Gloster, 21, made 16 appearances last season with Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie, registering one assist in league play. The left back has made two appearances for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team and remains a key option for Jason Kreis’ team going into 2021.

Ledezma trained with PSV’s first team last season, but did not make his competitive debut. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored four goals and added three assists in 25 appearances with Jong PSV.

Both players will be looking to earn their senior debuts this season as PSV pushes for the Eredivisie title.