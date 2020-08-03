Weah, McKennie, Gloster among Americans in preseason camp

Several European leagues will be back in action over the next few weeks which means American players have started preseason camps with their respective clubs.
Monday saw several clubs back on the training pitches with Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Chris Gloster headlining the American contingent in Europe. Weah is coming off an injury-plagued 2019-20′ campaign, his first season at Ligue 1 side Lille since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team forward made only two appearances for Lille last season, but returned to action with the first team on Monday.
🇺🇸 Great to see Tim #Weah back and going at 💯% with the group 👏 #USMNT pic.twitter.com/1hDwcFOOpa
— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 3, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
McKennie, Taitague in Schalke preseason camp
Weston McKennie and Nick Taitague were both with Schalke’s first team in Gelsenkirchen on Monday as well. McKennie has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side this summer, but for now remains a member of David Wagner’s squad.
The 21-year-old McKennie played a vital role for the club last season, appearing in 32 combined matches for Schalke. He also scored three goals in league play while registering one assist in German Cup action.
2020/21 starts here 🆕#S04 pic.twitter.com/ec3CBfYh5b
— FC Schalke 04 (🏠) (@s04_en) August 3, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Taitague made five appearances for Schalke II last season, but missed most of the season with injury. The U.S. Under-23 eligible midfielder also signed a new contract with the club back in February.
Gloster, Ledezma named to PSV’s first team camp
Chris Gloster got his first inclusion into PSV’s first team for preseason camp while Richie Ledezma returned to the Eredivisie side.
𝚂𝚀𝚄𝙰𝙳 𝙻𝙸𝚂𝚃 📋
PSV reist met 𝟮𝟵 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 af naar Duitsland voor het trainingskamp in Marienfeld. #PSVinDUI 🇩🇪
— PSV (@PSV) August 3, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Gloster, 21, made 16 appearances last season with Jong PSV in the Eerste Divisie, registering one assist in league play. The left back has made two appearances for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team and remains a key option for Jason Kreis’ team going into 2021.
Ledezma trained with PSV’s first team last season, but did not make his competitive debut. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder scored four goals and added three assists in 25 appearances with Jong PSV.
Both players will be looking to earn their senior debuts this season as PSV pushes for the Eredivisie title.
I’m hoping that 2020/21 season will see a number of our young prospect players return healthy and earning 1st team minutes. We have a number of excellent prospects….they just need experience and a coach willing to trust them.
Taitague – has been sidelined for the last couple years with injuries. Schalke is sooo bad if he’s healthy he should have a chance to see 1st team minutes. Will it be enough to get him into the discussion for the USMNT, only time will tell.
Weah – Basically lost a year due to his hamstring injuries. If he returns healthy he should at least see rotational minutes for Lille. If healthy should be in the 23 for the USMNT
Uli – will either need to break into the 1st team, or will need a loan if he’s going to fight for a USMNT spot in the 23.
Richards – will either need to break into the 1st team, or will need a loan if he’s going to fight for a USMNT spot in the 23.
Amon – If he returns to full health could be a dark-horse option for the U-23’s & USMNT.
Gloster & Ledezma – If they start seeing 1st team minutes they should be in consideration for the USMNT. Both play positions of need (LB & CAM respectully).
EPB, CCV, Miazga – will all likely be on loan again. Hope they all find a good home where they can see consistent minutes.
A. Robinson – Needs a new home. Proved at the end of the Championship season he should be in line as a starting for the USMNT.
Dest – already a USMNT Starter…but needs more consistent performances. Should be ready to improve on last season’s performances.
McKennie – Already inked into the USMNT XI….but needs to become more consistent.
Adams – Already inked into the USMNT XI…but needs to stay healthy.
Pulisic – by far our best player, but needs to stay healthy.
Reyna – Should be in line for more minutes next season, hopefully Gregg will realize he should be starting for the USMNT.
LikeLike
I watched A.Robinson’s all touch videos from the last few matches. I’m not sold, he’s fast but he’s not overalls athletic. His first touch makes Zardes look technical and at times he has that horse on roller skates look of Brek Shea. He is really stiff, which maybe makes him look worse than he is. Don’t get me wrong take him everytime over Dan Lovitz.
—————————————
Uly not listed on the club’s website 20-21 roster.
LikeLike