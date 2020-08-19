Wednesday Ticker: Bayern Munich, Koeman, and more

Bayern Munich made it 20-consecutive victories in all competitions, which will now see the Bundesliga champions play for the UEFA Champions League title.

Serge Gnabry scored twice while Robert Lewandowski also added a goal as Hansi Flick’s side defeated Lyon 3-0 in Wednesday’s second semifinal matchup. Bayern will face PSG in Sunday’s Final. (REPORT)

Former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman has been named the new manager of Barcelona. Koeman takes over for Quique Setien was sacked this week. (REPORT)

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare admits he has lost respect for Spanish midfielder David Silva after the former Manchester City player signed with Real Sociedad this week. Lazio had been in talks to sign Silva, whom departed Man City at the end of the club’s UCL run. (REPORT)

The 2020-21 English Premier League schedule is set to be announced on Thursday with the new season slated to begin on the weekend of Sept. 12th. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund acquired Brazilian playmaker Reinier on a two-year loan agreement from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Former Bournemouth Player of the Year Aaron Ramsdale has joined Sheffield United in a deal worth roughly $25 million. (REPORT)

With Sheffield United adding a new starting goalkeeper, former loanee Dean Henderson is set to sign a new contract with Manchester United. (REPORT)

Alphonso Davies has had a sensational season for Bayern Munich and current defender Jerome Boating admits he will only get better in time. (REPORT)

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte confirms his team is set ‘to prove themselves’ in this weekend’s Europa League Final vs. Sevilla. (REPORT)

Leeds United has reportedly made a third offer to Brighton & Hove Albion for defender Ben White. White has also turned down a third improved contract offer from the Seagulls. (REPORT)

Roma goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato has joined Gil Vincente on loan from the Serie A side. Fuzato made his Serie A debut in the final match of this past season, a 3-1 win over Juventus. (REPORT)