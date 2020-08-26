Wednesday Ticker: Chilwell, Henderson, and more

Chelsea has bolstered its squad in several key areas this year and has made another acquisition on Wednesday.

Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell has joined the club in a deal worth roughly $66 million. Chilwell joins Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech as the latest acquisition under Frank Lampard. (REPORT)

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester United. (REPORT)

Thiago Silva is also set for a medical with Chelsea on Thursday which will see him join from PSG on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has admitted that the Swedish striker has not signed a new contract with AC Milan despite reports stating otherwise. (REPORT)

The Ecuadorian Men’s National Team has hired Gustavo Alfaro as its new manager, taking over for Jordi Cruyff. (REPORT)

Lyon’s Women’s Team clinched a record ninth-ever Champions League Finals appearance after downing rivals PSG on Wednesday. They will face Wolfsburg in the Final. (REPORT)

Inter Milan have reportedly reopened negotiations with Barcelona for midfielder Arturo Vidal. (REPORT)

Leeds United is set to acquire Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia ahead of the upcoming EPL campaign. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United and current Ajax defender Daley Blind admits he “feels fine” after collapsing in a preseason match. (REPORT)

Scottish giants Celtic suffered an embarrassing loss in UEFA Champions League qualifying to Ferencvaros. (REPORT)

FC Metz has acquired centerback Boubakar Kouyate from AS Troyes. (REPORT)