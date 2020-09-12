Adams awarded Man of the Match honors in RB Leipzig cup win

Tyler Adams kicked off his domestic campaign in fine fashion, earning Man of the Match honors for RB Leipzig.

Adams started for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and played 90 minutes in a 3-0 German Cup first round win over 2. Bundesliga side Nuremberg. It was the perfect way for Adams to kick off the new season, starring in his midfield role alongside Amadou Haidara.

The 21-year-old completed 94% of his passes in the match while winning four of six combined duels. Adams also made six interceptions for Leipzig, who received goals from Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, and Hee-Chan Hwang.

👏👏 for @tyler_adams14 who earned Man of the Match honors in @RBLeipzig_EN’s 3-0 win vs. @1fcn in the first round of the @DFB_Pokal. 🏆 @Bundesliga_EN kicks off next week! 🇩🇪 https://t.co/1MDqlBNbdG — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 12, 2020

Adams came back from injury last season to finish with 17 combined appearances for the Bundesliga side. Not only did Adams make his UEFA Champions League debut, but he scored his first goal in the competition against Atletico Madrid.

Adams’ strong performance against Nuremberg on Saturday should give him confidence heading into the start of the new Bundesliga season.

RB Leipzig takes on Union Berlin on Sept. 20th in its first game of the new season. Adams will look to retain his starting spot with Leipzig hoping for its first-ever Bundesliga title.