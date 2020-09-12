USWNT forward Alex Morgan joins WSL side Tottenham

Several U.S. Women’s National Team stars have made the move to England this summer and another is officially on her way.

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan became the latest American Women’s player to make the move to the Women’s Super League. Tottenham announced the signing of Morgan on Saturday, making her the fifth American to move abroad this summer.

Due to being an allocated player in the NWSL, her league salary is paid by U.S. Soccer, and there is no transfer fee due to either the Pride or the U.S. Federation.

The 31-year-old joins USWNT teammates Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, and Rose Lavelle in the WSL. Press and Heath signed for Manchester United this week while Lavelle and Mewis joined Manchester City and since have debuted for the club.

Morgan has not played since May due to the birth of her son Charlie, but would be playing in Europe for the second time in his professional career. She played at French side Lyon on loan during 2017, scoring five goals in eight appearances. Injuries hampered her time in France, but Lyon did lift the Champions League that season.

A former collegiate player at the University of California, Morgan has also played for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL before moving to Orlando in 2016. Morgan has also been one of the prime faces of the USWNT over the past 10 years, scoring 107 goals in 169 appearances and winning a pair of World Cups.

Morgan will join Orlando teammates Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky with Tottenham, who was promoted to the English top division this season.

Tottenham tied London rivals West Ham United 1-1 in its opening match of the season and next faces Everton on Sunday.