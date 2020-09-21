Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Steffen, Marsch, and more

Zack Steffen begins his new chapter with English Premier League side Manchester City this week with the defending League Cup champions looking to advance into Round 4.

Steffen is likely to get the start against Championship side Bournemouth on Thursday with Pep Guardiola’s side sitting as heavy favorites to advance. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper has yet to feature for his parent club since joining in the Summer of 2019, but is back to full fitness after an injury-plagued loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf, and served as Manchester City’s backup goalkeeper in Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves. Should Steffen get the nod on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium, he will become the first American goalkeeper to feature for the English giants.

Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch will look to lead Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg into the next round of UEFA Champions League qualifying. Chris Richards could feature in the UEFA Super Cup for Bayern Munich against Sevilla on Thursday. John Brooks and Tyler Boyd are in Europa League qualifying action while Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will look to lead Fulham past Sheffield Wednesday in EFL Cup action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Super Cup

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Sevilla on Thursday.

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Desna on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Rio Ave on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face KF Shkendija on Thursday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Riga FC on Thursday.

England

EFL Cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Bournemouth on Thursday.

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Barnsley on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Morecambe on Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Germany

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face Bergisch Gladbach on Wednesday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face Oberneuland on Wednesday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II face HSC Hannover on Wednesday.