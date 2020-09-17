Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Weah, and more

Serie A play kicks off this weekend with Weston McKennie aiming to make his debut for defending champions Juventus.

McKennie was loaned to the Turin side from Schalke earlier this summer and now joins up with Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Andrea Pirlo. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder becomes the first American player to play for Juventus and will get the chance to fight for several trophies this season with the Old Lady favorites to repeat as Scudetto winers. The 21-year-old featured in a friendly already for his loan club and could debut in Juventus’ home date with Sampdoria in its league opener on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah and Lille takes on Marseille while Lynden Gooch and Sunderland travels to Oxford United. Antonee Robinson made his Fulham debut in Carabao Cup play this weekend and will look to make his Premier League debut against Leeds United.

Bundesliga play kicks off with Giovanni Reyna and Josh Sargent headlining the American contingent. Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Ried in Austrian Bundesliga action while Jesse Marsch and Pellegrino Matarazzo kick off another year at the helm at their respective clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Leeds United on Saturday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Luton Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Coventry City on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Millwall on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Northampton on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Carlisle United on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolves U-23’s face Leeds United on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Freiburg on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Osnabruck on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Friday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Karlsruher on Saturday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Turkgucu Munich on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Magdeburg on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face Hannover on Friday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face Rodinghausen on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sampdoria on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Marseille on Sunday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Willem II on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face PSV on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Eindhoven on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Excelsior on Tuesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face AIK on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Varbergs Bols on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Mjallby on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Gaziantep on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Stal Mielec on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Mirren on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Livingston on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Cercle Brugge on Monday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Zurich on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Ried on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Aalborg on Monday.

1 Division

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Fredericia on Sunday.

Christian Cappis is INELIGIBLE (Work Permit) for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Cork City on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Monterrey on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Leon on Monday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Puebla on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Tigres on Saturday.