Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Pulisic, and more

The German domestic season gets underway this weekend and Giovanni Reyna will begin his next step with Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund travels to Duisberg on Monday with Reyna aiming to start for Lucien Favre’s side against lower league opposition. Reyna excelled in preseason for the Bundesliga side, scoring in several friendlies and continuing his individual development ahead of his second senior season. The 17-year-old scored one goal and added one assist last season for Dortmund, debuting in three different competitions. With Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland likely to lead the Dortmund line, Reyna will look to make the most of his opportunity on the field.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea open its Premier League campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday. John Brooks and Ulysses Llanez are also in German Cup play while Timothy Weah and Lille face Metz at home in France. Eredivisie play kicks off this weekend with Sergino Dest and Ajax facing a winnable opponent in Sparta Rotterdam. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will look to lead Fulham to an opening day with over London rivals Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

Eric Lichaj, Luca De La Torre, and Haji Wright all begin their respective seasons with new clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Arsenal on Saturday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Portsmouth on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Duisburg on Monday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face FSV Union Furstenwalde on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Nuremberg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face RSV Meinerzhagen on Saturday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke face FC Schweinfurt on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Hansa Rostock on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Dynamo Dresden on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Wurzburger Kickers on Monday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Metz on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nimes on Sunday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Malaga on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face MVV Maastricht on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Ostersunds on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Gornik Zabrze on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Zaglebie Lubin on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Rangers on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Ross County on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Antwerp on Sunday..

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face OFI Crete on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face LASK on Friday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Midtjylland on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Brondby on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Randers on Sunday.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Viborg on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Shelbourne on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Guadalajara on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club Leon on Sunday.