Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Boyd, Wright, and more

Besiktas picked up an opening day with in Turkey on Sunday with U.S. Men’s National Team winger Tyler Boyd playing a vital role in the victory.

Boyd opened his scoring account for the season, helping Besiktas to a 3-1 road win over fellow rivals Trabzonspor. The winger only needed 20 minutes to score his opening goal of the new campaign, beating Ugurcan Cakir to the top-right corner. After creating space for a shot outside of the box, Boyd ripped an effort past Cakir and celebrated his first goal since July 9th.

🇺🇸 forward @Tyler__Boyd letting one FLY as he finds the back of the net for @BesiktasEnglish in 🇹🇷! 👀 👏 (@beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/WzgcaDiIHf — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 13, 2020

The 25-year-old also won one duel and completed 75% of his passes, playing 81 minutes before being substituted off. Besiktas would add a pair of second-half goals to end up 3-1 winners on the afternoon. Up next for Boyd and Co. is a home date with Antalyaspor.

Haji Wright also scored his first goal in his debut for Danish side Sonderjyske, helping them knock off defending champions Midtjylland 2-0 at home. The striker did not start the match, but came off the bench and padded the victory with a cool finish in stoppage time. After holding off a Midtjylland defender, Wright lifted a shot past Jesper Hansen to cap off an opening day win for the hosts. Sonderjyske next travels to Vejle Boldklub on Sept. 20th looking to make it two victories from two to begin the season.

Sergino Dest also helped Ajax to a 1-0 opening day with over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, appearing off the bench. Dest came on minutes after Ajax starting right back Nicolas Tagliafico was sent off and helped Ajax pick up an important win to start its season. Dest will next look to start on Sept. 20th against RKC Waalwijk.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Julian Green both scored in German Cup wins for Werder Bremen and Greuther Furth respectively. Timothy Tillman came off the bench and also registered two assists for Furth in its 6-1 win. Konrad de la Fuente and Weston McKennie both appeared in friendlies for their clubs while Tyler Adams earned Man of the Match honors for RB Leipzig in its 3-0 win over Nuremberg.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Fulham.

championship

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 2-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress for Rotherham United.

League One

Marlon Fossey came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman started and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 4-0 loss to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 98 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 6-1 extra time win over RSV Meinerzhagen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Nuremberg on Saturday. Adams was also named Man of the Match.

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE goal, and played 89 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 78 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench, registered TWO assists, and played 57 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Timothy Chandler came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart defeated Hansa Rostock 1-0 on Sunday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Duisburg on Monday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Dynamo Dresden on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Wurzburger Kickers on Monday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke’s scheduled match with FC Schweinfurt was postponed on Sunday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over FSV Union Furstenwalde on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played seven minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Metz on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 4-2 win over Nimes on Sunday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Malaga on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 57 minutes in Ajax’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 27 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 5-3 loss to VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 4-1 win over Jong AZ Alkmaar on Friday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 2-1 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Chris Gloster dressed but did not play for Jong PSV.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face MVV Maastricht on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-2 draw with Helsingborg on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes for Helsingborg.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Ostersunds on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 81 minutes in Besiktas 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 59 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-0 loss to Gornik Zabrze on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Zaglebie Lubin on Monday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday.

Dillon Powers started and played 45 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 5-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-2 loss to Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-1 win over Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi dressed but did not play in Panetolikos’ 1-1 draw with OFI Crete on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Wolfsberger 3-1 on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in Austria Wien’s 1-0 loss to LASK on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 64 minutes in Odense’s 3-2 win over FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-0 win over Midtjylland on Friday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 3-0 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis is OUT (Eligibility) for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt dressed but did not play in Dundalk’s 3-2 win over Shelbourne on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 3-0 loss to Pumas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce started and played 75 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Guadalajara on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club Leon on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress for Pumas.