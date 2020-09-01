Boyd suffers PCL injury with Besiktas

Tyler Boyd is expected to be sidelined for an undetermined period of time.

The U.S. Men’s National Team winger suffered a PCL injury in training last week, Besiktas announced Monday. There is no timetable for Boyd’s return to first team action, two weeks ahead of the Turkish Super Lig opener.

Boyd played 45 minutes for Besiktas on Aug. 25th in a 3-1 UEFA Champions League qualifying loss to Greek side PAOK.

The 25-year-old forward had a solid first season in Turkey, scoring three goals and adding one assist in 28 combined appearances for the club. He scored one goal in both Europa League and Turkish Cup play, to go along with his one tally in league action.

Boyd, a former New Zealand international, made a permanent one-time switch to the USMNT in 2019 and since has earned 10 caps under Gregg Berhalter. Both of his goals came in last year’s Gold Cup, while his single assist came in a 4-0 Concacaf Nations League win over Cuba.

Besiktas opens its Super Lig schedule on Sept. 12th at Trabzonspor before hosting Antalyspor a week later.