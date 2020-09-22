Concacaf Nations League Final Four postponed until June

The Concacaf Nations League Final Four will not continue until June 2021 at the earliest.

Concacaf announced on Tuesday that the semifinals and finals of the Nations League will take place next June, a move that comes on the heels of FIFA’s decision to suspend the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the recent decision by FIFA and Concacaf to suspend the Concacaf Qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Confederation can now confirm that the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) Finals, previously scheduled for March 2021, will take place in June 2021,” Concacaf announced in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The finals of this official competition will take place at a centralized location in the United States, in June 2021. Concacaf will work with all interested parties to finalize the venue and specific dates for the competition.”

The change in schedule comes in the wake of the suspension of the first round of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, which had been slated to begin this Fall, but are now being pushed to the Spring of 2021 at the earliest. That timetable made the original plan to have the Final Round of Concacaf Qualifying begin in June of 2021 a tough one to stick to, and Tuesday’s announcement all but assures that the final round of Concacaf qualifying will be pushed to September of 2021, when the next FIFA fixture window exists.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is one of four semifinalists remaining in the Concacaf Nations League, joined by Mexico, Costa Rica, and Honduras. Gregg Berhalter’s side is scheduled to meet Honduras in one semifinal matchup with a possible date against El Tri or Los Ticos awaiting in the final.

Houston and Dallas was originally chosen to host the Final Four scheduled for June 2020, but it is possible a new location could be chosen to host the final four matches, which will conclude with the tournament final and a third-place match.