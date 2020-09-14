Copa Libertadores headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The battle for the highest prize in South America resumes this week as the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores returns. Defending champions Flamengo find themselves in a battle where a win would stamp their ticket to the knockout round on Thursday against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.
European competitions continue this week with the Carabao Cup entering Round No. 2. Several English Premier League sides will be in action including Everton, Leeds United, Fulham, and West Ham United.
MLS’ busy schedule also continues with a trio of matches taking place on Wednesday. The Portland Timbers visit San Jose while the Montreal Impact is the lone Eastern Conference side in action.
UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualification resumes too with Benfica, Rapid Wien, and Dinamo Zagreb all in action. Tottenham, AC Milan, and Wolfsburg headline the European clubs in action in UEL play.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
3:15 p.m. -Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
DFB Pokal
12:30 p.m. -ESPN3 – Rot-Weiss Essen vs Arminia Bielefeld
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – MSV Duisburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Monterrey
Primera A
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Orense vs Macará
Liga MX Femenil
11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Necaxa
5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Pachuca
Super Lig
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Hatayspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Tuesday
EFL League Cup
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Burton Albion vs Aston Villa
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Wilstermann vs Athletico-PR
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Colo-Colo vs Peñarol
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santos vs Olimpia
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Binacional vs LDU Quito
National Women’s Soccer League
10 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs OL Reign
Canadian Premier League
1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Cavalry vs Forge
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – HFX Wanderers vs Pacific
Super League
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Hebei CFFC vs Beijing Guoan
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan
USL Championship
10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights
USL League One
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Union Omaha
Wednesday
League Cup
1 p.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Salford City
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Metz
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Internacional vs América de Cali
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Estudiantes Mérida vs Alianza Lima
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Medellín vs Caracas
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs Grêmio
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bolívar vs Palmeiras
Major League Soccer
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Dallas vs Colorado Rapids
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact
9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers
Brasileirão
8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Fluminense vs Atlético Goianiense
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Pohang Steelers
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Louisville City
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs New York RB II
7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Atlanta United II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Birmingham Legion
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Loudoun United
9 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs
9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Austin Bold
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers II
USL League One
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs New England II
Thursday
EFL League Cup
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne
Copa Libertadores
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing Club vs Nacional
6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – São Paulo vs River Plate
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Delfin
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Libertad vs Boca Juniors
10 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Junior
10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Guaraní vs Tigre
Copa do Brasil
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tampico Madero vs Atlético Morelia
Liga MX Femenil
12 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Monterrey
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis
Comments