Copa Libertadores headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The battle for the highest prize in South America resumes this week as the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores returns. Defending champions Flamengo find themselves in a battle where a win would stamp their ticket to the knockout round on Thursday against Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

European competitions continue this week with the Carabao Cup entering Round No. 2. Several English Premier League sides will be in action including Everton, Leeds United, Fulham, and West Ham United.

MLS’ busy schedule also continues with a trio of matches taking place on Wednesday. The Portland Timbers visit San Jose while the Montreal Impact is the lone Eastern Conference side in action.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualification resumes too with Benfica, Rapid Wien, and Dinamo Zagreb all in action. Tottenham, AC Milan, and Wolfsburg headline the European clubs in action in UEL play.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

3:15 p.m. -Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

DFB Pokal

12:30 p.m. -ESPN3 – Rot-Weiss Essen vs Arminia Bielefeld

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – MSV Duisburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Monterrey

Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Orense vs Macará

Liga MX Femenil

11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Necaxa

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Pachuca

Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Hatayspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Tuesday

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Burton Albion vs Aston Villa

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Olympique Lyonnais

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Wilstermann vs Athletico-PR

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Colo-Colo vs Peñarol

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Santos vs Olimpia

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Binacional vs LDU Quito

National Women’s Soccer League

10 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs OL Reign

Canadian Premier League

1 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Cavalry vs Forge

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – HFX Wanderers vs Pacific

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Hebei CFFC vs Beijing Guoan

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Jeonbuk Motors vs Ulsan

USL Championship

10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Union Omaha

Wednesday

League Cup

1 p.m. –ESPN+– West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Salford City

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Metz

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Internacional vs América de Cali

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Estudiantes Mérida vs Alianza Lima

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Medellín vs Caracas

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bolívar vs Palmeiras

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Dallas vs Colorado Rapids

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Vancouver Whitecaps vs Montreal Impact

9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers

Brasileirão

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Fluminense vs Atlético Goianiense

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Pohang Steelers

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Louisville City

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Atlanta United II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Birmingham Legion

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Loudoun United

9 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers II

USL League One

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs New England II

Thursday

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

Copa Libertadores

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing Club vs Nacional

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – São Paulo vs River Plate

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Delfin

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Flamengo

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Libertad vs Boca Juniors

10 p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Junior

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Guaraní vs Tigre

Copa do Brasil

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tampico Madero vs Atlético Morelia

Liga MX Femenil

12 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Monterrey

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis