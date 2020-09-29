SBISoccer.com

Dest arrives in Spain ahead of Barcelona transfer

Dest arrives in Spain ahead of Barcelona transfer

Americans Abroad

Dest arrives in Spain ahead of Barcelona transfer

By 36 minutes ago

By |

Sergino Dest’s move to European giants Barcelona is moving closer to being completed.

Dest touched down in Spain on Tuesday evening from Amsterdam ahead of a permanent transfer from Eredivisie side Ajax. The two clubs have reportedly agreed to a $29 million deal, which would see Dest sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants.

Dest reportedly had already agreed to a five-year deal with both Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but has decided to take his talents to the Camp Nou. Following Nelson Semedo’s move to EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers, it opened up a spot in Ronald Koeman’s backline for Dest to join.

Koeman is familiar with Dest after trying to get him to switch his international allegiance to the Netherlands National Team earlier in 2019. However, Dest stayed committed to the USMNT and since has represented Gregg Berhalter’s side three times.

The 19-year-old right back has risen through the ranks quickly at Ajax, becoming a consistent first-team starter during the 2019-20 season. Dest finished his first season with 35 combined appearances for Ajax, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

He was named the club’s Young Talent of the Year, while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.

Dest has made three appearances off the bench for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, but looks set to jump right into the first team plans at Barcelona.

Barcelona routed Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday in its La Liga opener and will next face Celta Vigo and Sevilla in a four day span.

, , , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

1 comment
  • Chano-y-Chon

    This is huge! Great move for Dest. Great news for the USMNT. With Pulisic at Chelsea, Reyna at Borrussia-Dortmund, McKennie at Juventus, and so many other young rising stars playing at decent European clubs and getting minutes this heralds a potential renaissance for the USMNT.

    Reply

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home