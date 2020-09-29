Dest arrives in Spain ahead of Barcelona transfer

Sergino Dest’s move to European giants Barcelona is moving closer to being completed.

Dest touched down in Spain on Tuesday evening from Amsterdam ahead of a permanent transfer from Eredivisie side Ajax. The two clubs have reportedly agreed to a $29 million deal, which would see Dest sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants.

Sergiño Dest ya está en Barcelona . Pronto será oficial el fichaje . El Barcelona ya tiene lateral derecho de futuro !! pic.twitter.com/41HvC9B2Jb — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 29, 2020

Dest reportedly had already agreed to a five-year deal with both Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but has decided to take his talents to the Camp Nou. Following Nelson Semedo’s move to EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers, it opened up a spot in Ronald Koeman’s backline for Dest to join.

Koeman is familiar with Dest after trying to get him to switch his international allegiance to the Netherlands National Team earlier in 2019. However, Dest stayed committed to the USMNT and since has represented Gregg Berhalter’s side three times.

The 19-year-old right back has risen through the ranks quickly at Ajax, becoming a consistent first-team starter during the 2019-20 season. Dest finished his first season with 35 combined appearances for Ajax, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

He was named the club’s Young Talent of the Year, while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.

Dest has made three appearances off the bench for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, but looks set to jump right into the first team plans at Barcelona.

Barcelona routed Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday in its La Liga opener and will next face Celta Vigo and Sevilla in a four day span.