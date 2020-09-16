Dest named in Top 40 for 2020 Golden Boy award

The 2020 Golden Boy Top 40 was released on Wednesday with one American remaining in the running.

The list, released by Italian outlet Tuttosport, features U.S. Men’s National Team and Ajax defender Sergino Dest as the lone American representative remaining. Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna was also in the running when the Top 100 list was announced, but did not make the final 40 cut.

Dest’s season with Eredivisie side Ajax ended in April with the club not being granted the league title, despite leading at the time of the season’s postponement. The 20-year-old right back made a combined 36 appearances between Ajax’s first and second teams, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

He was also named the club’s Young Talent of the Year after a rapid rise to the first team. Dest’s domestic season began last weekend with the 19-year-old appearing off the bench in Ajax’s Eredivisie opening win.

Also remaining in the list are several of Europe’s top young players at several different positions. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood headline the remaining nominees.

Lille’s Jonathan David, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also made the list. The roster will be trimmed later this Fall after a fan vote is completed. Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix edged Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in the 2019 edition of the competition.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, and Wayne Rooney are just a few of the past winners of the award.