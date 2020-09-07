Eric Lichaj joins Turkish side Faith Karagumruk

Eric Lichaj embarks on a new challenge in his professional career after playing most of his career to date in England.

Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk announced the signing of Lichaj on Monday after the veteran defender had been without a club. Lichaj left EFL Championship side Hull City in June as a free agent despite serving as club captain for most of the season.

Lichaj, 31, signed a two year deal with Fatih, whom earned promotion to the Super Lig last season. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender had spent the prior 13 years in England, playing for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Hull City.

He also played for the Chicago Fire’s Under-23 team after playing one season collegiately at the University of North Carolina.

Lichaj will look to jump right into the squad at Fatih, whom seek a lengthy stay in the Super Lig. Fatih finished in fifth place in the TFF First League last season, but earned promotion via a 6-5 shootout win over Adana Demirspor in the Playoff Final.

He becomes the second American in recent years to play in Turkey, joining international teammate Tyler Boyd (Besiktas).