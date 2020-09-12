SBISoccer.com

Green scores winner, Tillman adds two assists in Greuther Furth cup win

Americans Abroad

Greuther Furth got a scare from lower league side Meinerzhagen in the first round of the German DFB Pokal, but ultimately advanced in the competition thanks to a pair of American players.

Julian Green scored the eventual winning goal while Timothy Tillman recorded two assists off the bench in a 5-1 extra time win on the road. It was the first competitive matches for both players with 2. Bundesliga action kicking off next weekend.

After falling down 1-0 in the 50th minute, Greuther Furth tied things up in the 71st minute with Green assisting on the equalizing goal. Green’s corner kick was finished by Sebastian Ernst which eventually led to a five-goal rout by the visitors.

With the two teams needing extra time to decide a winner, Green came up with the goods in the 98th minute. His right-footed shot fooled Meinerzhagen goalkeeper Johannes Focher and went in off the right post.

Tillman set up Marco Meyerhofer in the 103rd minute to extend Furth’s advantage before the club would add three more goals in the final 17 minutes. Tillman also connected with Dickson Abiama in the 113th minute which extended the scoreline to 5-1 before Abiama added his second goal off the bench five minutes later.

The victory was a positive start for Furth who next host Osnabruck in its 2. Bundesliga opener on Sept. 20th.

6 comments
  • danny kissinger

    The ball bounced before it got to goal. It looks like he was trying to cross, so I don’t think this counts or means much at all. Should definitely not ever get called into the NATs team.

    Reply
    • Jay

      We’ve seen Julian Green do this against the likes of France and Belgium so I have no doubt in his ability to hit those kinds of shots.

      Reply
      • Johnnyrazor

        Interesting you picked two goals that needed deflections to go in. Might be why he’s never had more than 4 goals in a 2Bundesliga season. Best way to be loved by USMNT fans is to not get called in for USMNT.

      • I scored three goals in one game

        What deflection are u referring to agaisnt Belgium, off the goal keepers hands which would be called an attempted save.

