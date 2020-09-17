Holmes remains out for Derby County with thigh injury

Duane Holmes has yet to feature for Derby County in the early stages of the EFL Championship season and is likely to miss the next two weeks for the Rams.

Rams manager Phillip Cocu has ruled Holmes out of selection for this weekend’s trip to Luton Town and isn’t expecting to have him for next week either. Holmes is recovering from a thigh injury suffered in preseason camp and joins fellow starters Martyn Waghorn and Tom Lawrence on the sidelines.

“Duane Holmes is still not training with the team,” Cocu said Thursday. “Lawrence is doing individual work (with the physios), Waghorn is working outside individually but not with the team training yet.”

“Not Saturday, and even the week after I don’t expect it,” Cocu said when asked for the return of all three players.

Holmes is in his third season with the English second tier side and is coming off his best campaign yet for the club. The 25-year-old made 36 combined appearances for Derby last season, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

Overall, the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has totaled 67 appearances for the Rams since joining from Scunthorpe United in 2018. He’s been a consistent performer for the club over the past two seasons, but has also dealt with some nagging injuries as well.

The Rams are a favorite to fight for promotion to the English Premier League, however could see its stock drop if Holmes’ injury lingers. The club lost 2-0 to Reading in its opening match of the season and has also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Tuesday.

If Holmes recovers within the next two weeks, his first match back would come on Oct. 3rd at Norwich City.