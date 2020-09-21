The UEFA Super Cup headlines this week’s Soccer on TV schedule with Bayern Munich and Sevilla both looking to earn their first trophy of the new season.

Bayern is coming off an 8-0 romp of Schalke in its Bundesliga opener while Sevilla has yet to kick off its league schedule. Robert Lewandowski and Lucas Ocampos headline the long list of talented attackers that will grace the field in Budapest.

The Carabao Cup continues this week with Leicester City’s clash with Arsenal the headlining match of the third round. Both clubs have picked up wins in its opening two league matches, but will find this as the toughest test so far.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool all face possible upsets against lower league competition.

Jesse Marsch has a pair of big games on his hands with Red Bull Salzburg in the near future. Leg one of the UEFA Champions League qualification playoff begins on Tuesday, as the Austrian Bundesliga side faces Israeli side Meccabi Tel Aviv.

A Cascadia Cup match between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders headlines a 13-match MLS slate on Wednesday, and will have a big impact on the Western Conference title picture as Portland is one of several teams within three points of leaders Seattle.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

1 p.m. -Peacock – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

3:15 p.m. -Peacock – Wolverhampton vs Manchester City

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Bologna

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Pumas UNAM

Super League

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bochum vs St. Pauli

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Tijuana

Super Lig

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDNxtra, CBS All Access- Krasnodar vs PAOK

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDNxtra, CBS All Access- Slavia Praha vs Midtjylland

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Red Bull Salzburg

EFL League Cup

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Luton Town vs Manchester United

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Flamengo

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Estudiantes Mérida vs Nacional

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Tigre vs Bolívar

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Independiente del Valle

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Binacional vs River Plate

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– LDU Quito vs São Paulo

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Shanghai SIPG

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mineros de Zacatecas vs Tepatitlán

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Correcaminos UAT vs Cimarrones de Sonora

10:05 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Dorados vs Cancún

USL Championship

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs Sporting Kansas City II

TBA – ESPN App- New Mexico United vs Rio Grande Valley

College Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Georgia Southern

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Molde vs Ferencváros

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDNxtra, CBS All Access – Gent vs Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Omonia Nicosia

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Leicester City vs Arsenal

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fleetwood Town vs Everton

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Barnsley

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Olimpia

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Athletico-PR vs Colo-Colo

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Caracas vs Libertad

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Internacional vs Grêmio

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– América de Cali vs Universidad Católica

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Guaraní vs Palmeiras

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Alianza Lima vs Racing Club

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. –fuboTV– NYCFC vs Toronto FC

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Atlanta United vs FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– New England Revolution vs Montréal Impact

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Sports GO – Sporting Kansas City vs Orlando City

7:30 p.m. -MLSsoccer.com – Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United

7:30 p.m. -MLSsoccer.com – FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls

8:30 p.m. -MLSsoccer.com – Nashville SC vs D.C. United

9 p.m. -MLSsoccer.com – Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

10 p.m. -MLSsoccer.com – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vasco da Gama vs Botafogo

LigaPro

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Benfica II vs Chaves

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Miami FC

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Saint Louis

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Philadelphia Union II

7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Atlanta United II vs New York RB II

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Memphis 901 vs North Carolina

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs San Diego Loyal

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Fort Lauderdale

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Forward Madison

Thursday

UEFA Super Cup

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Bayern München vs Sevilla

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lincoln City vs Liverpool

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Wilstermann vs Peñarol

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Medellín vs Boca Juniors

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Delfin vs Santos

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Toluca

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande

Liga de Expansión MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Atlético Morelia

USL Championship

10 p.m. -ESPN App- Portland Timbers II vs Tacoma Defiance

NCAA Women’s Soccer

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Citadel vs Pittsburgh

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Georgia Southern vs Mercer