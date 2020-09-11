MLS announces next group of regular season matches

Major League Soccer has announced its plans to continue the 2020 season, with the league’s 26 teams all finding out matches for the remainder of September.

After all clubs will conclude its first six match schedule this weekend, a three-match plan is scheduled to begin on Sept. 18th and conclude on Sept. 27th. In addition, the three Canadian MLS clubs will take trips outside of the country for the first time since the MLS is Back Tournament.

Toronto FC, Montreal Impact, and Vancouver Whitecaps will all host one game each at a neutral venue. TFC will host the Columbus Crew on Sept. 27th at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut.

Montreal will host the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena on Sept. 20th while Vancouver will use Providence Park in Portland to face off with the Timbers.

As with all matches since the league returned to play in local markets, each team will adhere to comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19. Some home markets will allow fans based on governmental decisions within the area, but others will continue to play in empty stadiums.

Sept. 18th’s only match will be between the Seattle Sounders and LAFC at CenturyLink Field. The next day will see a full slate of matches with 22 teams in action including Sporting KC’s home date with FC Dallas, Inter Miami’s clash with Atlanta United, and the Portland Timbers visit to San Jose.

Midweek play will also continue throughout the month with 13 games scheduled for Sept. 23rd. Once the second wave of regular season games is completed, the league will then construct a new slate of matches scheduled for October and beyond.

Dec. 12th remains the scheduled date for the 2020 MLS Cup, which will once again see a single-elimination playoff format.