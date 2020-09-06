MLS Saturday Rewind: Red-hot Dynamo top Sporting KC, Atlanta United ties Orlando City, and more

The Houston Dynamo continued their run of hot form on Saturday night while Atlanta United succeeded in preventing Orlando City from putting together its first winning streak against the Five Stripes.

Tab Ramos’ Dynamo defeated Sporting Kansas City, overcoming an early deficit to extend their winning streak to three matches.

Adam Jahn’s second-half equalizer helped Atlanta United rescue a point in Orlando in a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.

In Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps snapped a three-match losing streak with a win against Toronto FC.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

Orlando City 1, Atlanta United 1

(Michel 45+1′) (Jahn 90+2′)

Adam Jahn came off the bench and headed home a stoppage-time equalizer to help the Five Stripes salvage a draw in Orlando.

The Lions opened the scoring just before halftime when Benji Michel redirected a hard shot by Daryl Dike past Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United applied plenty of pressure through the match, forcing Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to make five saves, but the breakthrough didn’t come until late, when Jake Mulraney sent a perfect cross from the left wing toward the front of goal, where Jahn rose up to head home his first goal for Atlanta United.

Man of the Match

Adam Jahn came off the bench and helped Atlanta United salvage a draw with his header finish.

Moment of the Match

Jake Mulraney’s pinpoint cross met Jahn’s perfectly-timed jump to send the small Orlando City crowd home unhappy.

Match to Forget

It was a frustrating night for Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres, who managed just one shot on the night before being subbed out and watching his replacement score the equalizer.

Dynamo 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

(Hurtado 30′) (Elis 59′, Manotas 85′)

Tab Ramos rotated his lineup on Saturday, and when he needed some of his top starters to come off the bench and turn things around, those starters answered the call to help the Houston Dynamo rally to their third straight win.

Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas came off the bench and delivered second-half goals after a first half dominated by visiting Sporting KC.

Erik Hurtado gave SKC the first-half lead when he volleyed home a deflected Khiry Shelton shot in the 30th minute.

Ramos brought on Alberth Elis and Ariel Lassiter in the 58th minute and the substitution sparked the Dynamo attack, with Darwin Ceren setting up an Elis finish just one minute after Elis entered the match.

Manotas needed a whole five minutes to score after entering the match, scoring the winner in the 85th minute off a Zarek Valentin cross.

Man of the Match

Darwin Quintero. The Colombian playmaker sparked the sequences that led to both Dynamo goals and was active throughout.

Moment of the Match

Elis scored just one minute after entering as a substitute, and his arrival turned the tide of the match.

Match to Forget

Graham Zusi was largely ineffective in advanced attacking role, and squandered a chance to provide an insurance goal with a clear look in the first half.

Whitecaps 3, Toronto FC 2

(Cavallini 17′, Baldisimo 57′, Nerwinski 76′) (Osorio 25′, Pozuelo 71′)

The Vancouver Whitecaps fullbacks were the story of the night in Vancouver, as Ali Adnan set up the opening goal and Jake Nerwinski delivered the winner to lead the Whitecaps past Toronto FC at BC Place.

Andy Rose crossed in an Ali Adnan free kick to the front of goal, where Nerwinski bundled home the winner in the 76th minute to cap a back-and-forth affair.

TFC had equalized just five minutes earlier with an Alejandro Pozuelo header that made the score 2-2.

Lucas Cavallani’s first-half finish and a stunning 57th-minute blast from Michael Baldisimo helped give the Whitecaps the lead, with TFC responding both times to tie the match.

TFC threatened to take the lead at times, but were ultimately denied by an outstanding performance from Thomas Hasal, who made seven saves on the night.

Man of the Match

Thomas Hasal made several stunning saves to keep TFC from pulling ahead at any point, finishing with seven total stops.

Moment of the Match

Michael Baldisimo’s 25-yard blast was his first pro goal, and it was one that won’t soon be forgotten.

Match to Forget

TFC’s defense as a whole had a rough night, but Laurent Ciman was particularly terrible, looking lost in all three Whitecaps goals.

Earthquakes 1, Rapids 1

(Wondolowski 59′) (Kamara 81′)

Kei Kamara headed home a Cole Bassett corner kick for an 81st-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Avaya Stadium.

The Earthquakes held the edge in possession and total shots, but could only produce Wondolowski’s second-half penalty kick, which he coolly converted with a low roller right down the middle in the 59th minute.

The MLS all-time leading scorer appeared to have the winner before the league’s fifth all-time leading scorer equalized, with Kamara’s goal giving him 129 career goals.

Man of the Match

Kamara gets the nod for his equalizer, though Cole Bassett deserves consideration for his excellent corner kick on that goal.

Moment of the Match

Penalty kicks aren’t generally all that memorable unless they come very late in a match, but Wondolowski’s cold-blooded low roller past William Yarbrough was bold.

Match to Forget

Andres Rios came on as a 35th minute substitute for injured Danny Hoesen, but while he did manage four total shots, he wasn’t much of a threat on the night.