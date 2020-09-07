MLS Sunday Rewind: Galaxy roll over LAFC, Timbers top Sounders, and more

On a night featuring some lopsided rivalry matches, it was the LA Galaxy’s trouncing of LAFC that provided the biggest headline of Sunday’s busy MLS schedule.

Sebastian Lletget’s brace helped the Galaxy topple LAFC once again, extending the Galaxy’s winning streak to four matches.

The Portland Timbers finally snapped their post-MLS is Back Tournament slump, beating the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

In the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew demolished FC Cincinnati, while the Philadelphia Union battered a New York Red Bulls side that didn’t respond very well to Chris Armas’ firing.

Here is a look back at Sunday’s action:

Galaxy 0, LAFC 3

(Pavon 51′, Lletget 73′, 83′)

Los Angeles FC failed to capitalize on a dominant first half, and quickly paid the price as the LA Galaxy pounced on a goalkeeper blunder to spark a second-half romp on the way to a 3-0 hammering at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Cristian Pavon caught LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega coming off his line, winning a footrace to the ball with ease as he chipped a shot into an open net for a 1-0 lead.

LAFC’s night got worse just two minutes later when Mark-Anthony Kaye was issued a red card for a studs-up challenge on Julian Araujo.

Kaye’s departure swung the match’s momentum in the Galaxy’s favor, as Sebastian Lletget proceeded to tear apart the visitors. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder made it 2-0 when a Pavon free kick picked him out in front of goal for a well-orchestrated finish.

Lletget sealed the victory with an acrobatic bicycle kick as he latched onto a Rolf Feltscher cross for a highlight-reel finish that secured the Galaxy’s fourth straight win.

Man of the Match

Cristian Pavon sparked the turnaround of the match with the opening goal before setting up Lletget’s first goal.

Moment of the Match

Though the match was secure, Lletget’s bicycle kick removed all doubt and provided the most memorable finish of the night.

Match to Forget

Pablo Sisniega did his best (or worst) Kenneth Vermeer impression by racing off his line in terrible fashion, surrendering the tide-turning goal. Mark-Anthony Kaye deserves some mention as well for his awful challenge leading to his dismissal.

Sounders 1, Timbers 2

(Leerdam 42′) (Williamson 9′, Mora 83′)

The Portland Timbers overcame a disheartening start to their Cascadia Derby against the Seattle Sounders to rally for a win at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night.

Felipe Mora’s 83rd-minute winner sealed the three points for the visiting Timbers, who had to shake off losing star midfielder Sebastian Blanco to an injury just five minutes into the match.

Eryk Williamson helped the Timbers shake that off with a ninth-minute finish, working a beautiful give-and-go with Diego Valeri before finishing the opening goal.

Kelvin Leerdam tied things up just before halftime when he latched onto a loose ball at the top of the penalty area and unleashed a shot past Steve Clark.

Williamson delivered the winner when he dribbled at the Sounders defense before slipping a perfectly-placed pass to Mora, who slid in behind the Sounders back-line before beating Clark to secure the big road win for Giovanni Savarese’s men.

Man of the Match

Eryk Williamson scored the opener and set up the winner for the Timbers to continue his excellent form from the MLS is Back Tournament.

Moment of the Match

Williamson’s beautiful pass to Mora on the winner was the perfect cap to a special night for the young midfielder.

Match to Forget

Joao Paulo watched Williamson blow by him on the first Portland goal, and was late to close down Williamson on the winner. Throw in his lack of attacking contributions and it was just not a good night for the Brazilian midfielder.

Red Bulls 0, Union 3

(Aaronson 36′, Przybylko 69′, Real 78′)

The Philadelphia Union showed a short memory on Sunday after rebounding from a midweek defeat in Columbus.

Jim Curtin’s side rolled to a dominating 3-0 win at Red Bull Arena over the New York Red Bulls, moving to second place in the Eastern Conference. It was the first time in club history that two Homegrown players scored in the same game.

Brenden Aaronson’s goal was the pick of the litter for the Union, coming in the 36th minute. Aaronson picked up possession just outside of the Red Bulls box and rifled a right-footed shot in past a diving Ryan Meara.

Philadelphia kept the pressure on after halftime and put the match away in quick succession. Andrew Wooten cut back inside of the Red Bulls box and connected with Kacper Przybylko, whom scored his fifth league goal of the season.

A minute after coming on as a substitute, Matt Real iced the convincing victory with his first MLS goal. Real danced his way into the box before hitting a left-footed shot past Meara and off the right post and in.

The Red Bulls slumped to back-to-back defeats while failing to register a shot on goal in its first match without Chris Armas as head coach. New York travels to D.C. United on Sept. 12th while Philadelphia hosts New England on the same night.

Man of the Match

Olivier Mbaizo – Mbaizo played 77 minutes at left back due to Kai Wagner’s absence through injury and did well in his outing. Mbaizo won eight of his 14 duels while also making eight interceptions. Overall it was a solid night for the young left back before being replaced by Real.

Moment of the Match

Przybylko’s goal: Przybylko failed to do much in the Union’s 1-0 loss at Columbus, but bounced back with a goalscoring performance. His smooth stroke in the second-half continued a strong night for the Union and helped the striker get confidence back.

Match to Forget

Cristian Casseres: Casseres played the full 90 minutes for the Red Bulls, but was ineffective from his midfield position. Casseres lost 10 individual battles while failing to record a shot on goal. The midfielder will hope for a bounce-back performance next weekend.

Fire 1, Revolution 2

(Bunbury 3′, 54′) (Herbers 22′)

Teal Bunbury led the way on Sunday for the New England Revolution, scoring a goal in each half to lead the Revs to a home win against the Fire.

With the score tied in the second half, Bunbury notched the winner with a stunning 54th-minute finish. He collected a long pass from Alexander Buttner and non-chalantly struck a lofting shot to the back post that floated over Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth for the winner.

Bunbury needed just three minutes to open the scoring, finishing off an excellent pass from Tommy McNamara to set the tone for the night.

Fabian Herbers responded in the 22nd minute to tie things up for the Fire, but Chicago failed to muster much attack after that, and it left the door open for Bunbury to complete his brace and seal the win.

Man of the Match

Teal Bunbury scored both of the Revs goals on a night when New England managed just three shots on goal.

Moment of the Match

Bunbury’s winner may or may not have been meant as a cross that turned into a goal, but Bunbury’s understated reaction added a classic touch.

Match to Forget

Bobby Shuttleworth will have nightmares about Bunbury’s floating winner.

Crew 3, Cincinnati 0

(Santos 52′, Zardes 64′, 71′)

FC Cincinnati’s inability to score against the Columbus Crew defense continued on Sunday, while the Crew’s ability to torment FC Cincy defenders made its return in a lopsided Crew romp at Mapfre Stadium.

A 0-0 first half gave the visitors some hope that they might leave Columbus with a point, but the Crew attack eventually found a groove, starting with a Pedro Santos opener in the 54th minute. Luis Diaz sent in a dangerous cross to the front of goal, finding Santos, who finished from close range.

Santos played provider on the Crew’s second goal in the 64th minute, whipping in a hard cross into the penalty area, where Zardes redirected it past Przemyslaw Tyton just two minutes after entering the match as a second-half substitute.

Zardes sealed the win just seven minutes later, when Harrison Afful served in a ball that Zardes volleyed off Tyton before pouncing on the rebound to poke home his second goal of the night.

Man of the Match

Gyasi Zardes: Any time you score a brace from the bench, it will be hard to outdo you. The second-half double extends his reputation as a bonafide Cincinnati killer, registering his sixth and seventh in the rivalries’ five editions.

Moment of the Match

Pedro Santos’ 52nd-minute goal: Columbus was unlucky to come away from the first half with nothing to speak of, and the flood gates opened from there.

Match to forget

Siem de Jong: The blame could go around, but another game has gone by where the Dutchman, touting such a high pedigree, has been unable to connect Cincinnati’s defense to its attack. If he is going to get the starts consistently, he will need to step up and be the leader.

D.C. United 0, NYCFC 0

Just four days after stealing a win with a late goal after largely being dominated by a New York for 90 minutes, D.C. United failed to pull off the trick again and instead settled for a point in an ugly 0-0 draw with NYCFC on Sunday.

Ben Olsen’s short-handed D.C. United side failed to register a single shot on the night, with NYCFC outshooting the home team at Audi Field by a 19-0 margin. Unfortunately for Ronny Deila’s men, none of those 19 shots could get past D.C. United goalkeeper Chris Seitz, who made four saves in posting a shutout in place of injured starter Bill Hamid.

The draw helped D.C. United move a point ahead of FC Cincinnati for 10th place in the East, while NYCFC sits in seventh place.

Man of the Match

Chris Seitz recorded four saves and added 11 recoveries on a busy night that saw NYCFC applying pressure for much of the 90 minutes.

Moment of the Match

Seitz’s 51st-minute kick save to deny Jesus Medina helped keep NYCFC off the scoreboard at a time when the visitors were applying heavy pressure.

Match to Forget

On a night when his team recorded 19 shots, Heber managed just two of those.

Minnesota United 4, Real Salt Lake 0

(Gasper 53′, Lod 62′, 90′, Hayes 75′)

Minnesota United grabbed a pair of second half goals to see out Real Salt Lake at Allianz Arena.

Chase Gasper’s first career goal served as the game winner as Robin Lod and Jacori Hayes joined him on the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout.

Gasper’s goal opened the scoring in the 53rd minute and it came came courtesy of a wonderful needle threading pass from Kevin Molino as the Loons left back bolted into the penalty area on a wide run. Robin Lod added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute as RSL’s defense lost track of him on a counterattack as they pressed hard for an equalizer. Hayes added a third as RSL’s discombobulated defense failed to stop a well executed counter attack in the 75th minute. Finally, Lod added a second with an excellent shot from the edge of the area in the 90th minute.

Attacking prowess was difficult to find in the first half as neither team seemed capable of connecting on the final pass. Both teams constructed a few decent chances, but a quality shot was rarely on the end of them. The best opportunity of the nice came in the 26th minute when a Giuseppe Rossi free kick ended up in the back of the net thanks to a header from Nedum Onuoha, but VAR stepped in to call it back because Onuoha was offside.

Minnesota clearly came alive in the second half, but RSL stayed in the funk that plagued them in the first 45 minutes, allowing the Loons to dominate.

Man of the Match: Kevin Molino set up the Gasper and Hayes goals and was Minnesota’s best attacking threat whether he was sitting out wide or in the center of the penalty area.

Moment of the Match: Gasper’s goal was a thing of beauty thanks to the pass from Molino and the excellent finish.

Match to Forget: Erik Holt was out of position for two of Minnesota United’s goals and he will probably want to clear that from his mind.

Inter Miami 0, Nashville SC 0

The expansion sides misfired their ways to a goal-less draw at Inter Miami CF Stadium in a match that marked the MLS debut of Blaise Matuidi.

The French midfielder started for Inter Miami in a match that was delayed nearly an hour-and-a-half due to inclement weather. Both sides had golden opportunities to find the back of the net, but failed to shoot the ball on frame.

Daniel Lovitz had Nashville SC’s best opportunity to score in the 80th minute, winning a ball off of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez high up the field before dribbling forward and shooting past the far post.

Inter Miami had three quality chances in the opening 20 minutes, including an eighth-minute volley from Rodolfo Pizarro that was sent wide despite the Mexican international being open and in close.

Man of the Match

Joe Willis. The Nashville SC goalkeeper was instrumental in his team getting a point. He made five saves in the match, including a key stop on a low effort from Robbie Robinson 12 minutes into the second half.

Moment of the Match

Blown Opportunity: Daniel Lovitz should have given Nashville SC a late lead, but he somehow pushed the ball wide of the target despite being in on goal under little duress.

Match to Forget

Rodolfo Pizarro. The Inter Miami attacker should have scored one if not two goals in the opening 20 minutes. His finishing was poor, however, and that proved costly for his team on the night.