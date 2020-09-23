MLS Ticker: Atlanta acquires Moreno as DP signing, FC Dallas extends Reynolds, and more

Atlanta United has been looking to retool its roster after the loss of Pity Martinez earlier this season and looks to have found his replacement.

The Five Stripes announced the signing of midfielder Marcelino Moreno from Argentina Superliga side Club Atletico Lanus. Moreno will occupy a Designated Player spot as well as an international roster spot on Atlanta’s roster and will join the club following a quarantine period.

“We’re pleased to bring in a player of Marcelino’s caliber and look forward to welcoming him to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He is a dynamic attacking midfielder who has proven to be a consistent performer in the Argentine Superliga. He has fantastic balance and change of direction ability and is a player who can create on his own or bring others into the game.”

Moreno joins former Five Stripes playmaker Miguel Almiron as the only other club signing from Lanus. He has made 106 total appearances for the Argentine club, 85 of those coming in the Superliga. In 2020, Moreno has scored three goals and added six assists in 22 combined appearances for Lanus.

He has also featured in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores, as well as the Superliga.

FC Dallas signs Homegrown fullback Reynolds to multi-year extension

Bryan Reynolds has become the latest FC Dallas homegrown player to be rewarded with a new long-term contract extension.

FC Dallas announced on Wednesday that Reynolds has agreed to terms on a new, four-year contact through 2024 with a club option for the 2025 season. Reynolds signed with Dallas as a homegrown player back in Nov. 2016 and has since moved up to the first team.

“Bryan Reynolds has flourished whenever he has gotten an opportunity” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “He has a bright future and we’re thrilled that he’ll continue to grow with us at FC Dallas and at the National Team level.”

The 19-year-old made his MLS debut for the club in 2019 and since has totaled 16 combined league appearances, registering two assists. Reynolds also appeared for USL League One affiliate North Texas SC last season, appearing inn 12 matches.

“FC Dallas has been my home since I was 12 years old,” said Reynolds. “I’m excited to continue my career with the club and look forward to helping create championship moments for our fans to celebrate.”

With Reggie Cannon leaving Dallas for Portuguese club Boavista, Reynolds has taken the lead at right back in Luchi Gonzalez’s squad. He has also earned 24 caps for three different U.S. Youth National Teams in the past, registering three goals.

LAFC defender Danilo Silva announces retirement

LAFC defender Danilo Silva is hanging up his playing boots after three years in MLS.

The 33-year-old officially announced his retirement on Wednesday after making 16 appearances for the Western Conference club since joining in 2018. Silva made five appearances for the Supporters Shield winners in 2019.

“We want to thank Danilo for his contributions during his time representing the Black & Gold and congratulate him on a distinguished 16-year professional career,” LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington said in a club statement. “Not only was Danilo a consummate professional on the field, but he also brought a sense of leadership and served as a mentor to our core group of young players. I have no doubt he will succeed in his next phase of life, and on behalf of everyone at LAFC, we would like to wish Danilo and his family all the best.”

The Brazilian’s exit leaves LAFC thin at the centerback position with Eddie Segura and Tristan Blackmon as the headlining names. Silva’s spell under Bob Bradley was the second in his career after playing for the former USMNT head coach at the MetroStars in 2005.

Real salt lake signs midfielder Davis to Homegrown contract

Real Salt Lake bolstered its ever-growing list of Homegrown signings with Bode Davis becoming the latest.

Davis became the 22nd RSL academy product to sign for the first team, the club announced. He will remain with USL side Real Monarchs for the 2020 season and join RSL’s roster in 2021.

The 18-year-old graduated from the RSL Academy in the Spring of 2020 and made his debut with the Monarchs on July 11th. He has recorded one goal and two assists in 12 appearances in the USL Championship. With the RSL Academy, the Kaysville, Utah native appeared in 62 matches while scoring 18 goals.

“Bode is a player who has excelled in our Academy and shown a lot of potential in multiple places on the field. He has shown versatility and has the physical attributes to take the next step,” RSL General Manager Elliot Fall said. “We are excited by what we have seen at the USL level and excited to have him come in at the MLS level.”

Should Davis stay with the first team next season, he will become the 12th current academy product on the roster.