MLS Ticker: Minnesota United adds Reynoso, Austin loans Dominguez, and more

Minnesota United’s chase for a star No. 10 came to an end on Tuesday.

The Western Conference club signed attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to a Designated Player contract from Argentinian side Boca Juniors. He will occupy an international roster spot on the Loons roster, giving Adrian Heath a talented playmaker to add to his roster.

“It’s been a long, drawn-out process but we’re finally glad we’ve got it over the line. We feel as though we’ve got one of the best players in the league,” Heath said. “This is a guy we’ve been following now for maybe a year or so. To finally get him in here is going to be a huge relief for me, a huge relief for [Emanuel] because I know it’s something he’s wanted. He’s had other opportunities elsewhere but he stuck to his principles.”

“He’s always wanted to come here. We’re looking forward to welcoming him in to market and I’m looking forward to see what he can do with this group of players because it’s another huge piece for us moving forward. A great addition to the squad. I’d like to thank the ownership group, who’s obviously gone out on a limb and spent an awful lot of money on this guy so we’re just really pleased to get him in.”

Reynoso, 24, comes to MLS after playing his entire professional career to date in Argentina. After starting his career with Atletico Talleres, Reynoso moved to Boca Juniors ahead of the 2017-18′ season. He scored two goals and added three assists in 21 combined appearances for Boca Juniors this calendar year.

The Loons next travel to face the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 2nd.

Austin FC loans Dominguez to Paraguayan side

Austin FC loaned its first-ever Designated Player signing out in hopes he will be ready for the club’s inaugural MLS season.

The expansion side loaned winger Cecilio Dominguez to Paraguayan side Club Guarani. He will join Austin FC’s first-ever signing Rodney Redes at Guarani, whom has two league matches remaining on its schedule before starting Copa Libertadores play.

“We’re pleased to see Cecilio going on loan to Club Guarani in the Paraguayan Primera Division through the end of 2020,” Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said in a statement. “Having him and Rodney Redes competing for the same club ahead of their move to Austin in 2021 is excellent. There are many benefits to this loan agreement, but obviously, it means Cecilio and Rodney will be able to start learning each other’s games, as well as maintaining match fitness before joining Austin FC in January 2021.”

To date in his professional career, Dominguez has scored 73 goals in 288 club appearances. Dominguez has played for Argentinian side Independiente and Mexican side Club America, as well as a pair of Paraguayan sides.

He’s earned 17 caps with the Paraguayan National Team.

D.C. United adds Venezuelan forward Rivas

D.C. United added a needed weapon for its offensive attack going forward.

Venezuelan forward Gelmin Rivas signed with the Black and Red on Monday and will occupy an international roster spot. The Venezuelan joins from Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragucu, where he scored one goal and added one assist in seven appearances this year.

“We are excited to welcome Gelmin to the District,” D.C. United GM and VP of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said. “Gelmin’s experience and goal scoring record in leagues across the world will add some important firepower and attacking depth to our roster. We’re looking forward to integrating him with the squad.”

The 31-year-old Rivas has bounced around throughout his career after playing in his native Venezuela from 2009-15′. He finished with 63 goals during that span before eventually moving to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay.

Rivas has earned three caps with the Venezuelan National Team and should provide another veteran option in D.C.’s attack alongside Ola Kamara.