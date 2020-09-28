MLS Ticker: Sounders re-acquire Torres, Bush traded to Vancouver, and more

The Seattle Sounders added defensive help on Monday in the form of a familiar face.

Roman Torres was re-acquired in a trade with Inter Miami, in exchange for a conditional first round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Torres returns to the Sounders after helping them win a pair of MLS Cup titles.

“Román is a good, veteran player who we know well and believe will provide a nice compliment to the existing group,” Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “We look forward to welcoming him back to the club as we prepare for the final stretch of the 2020 season.”

Torres made 80 combined MLS appearances for Seattle from 2015-19, as the club captured three Western Conference championships and two MLS Cup titles. Torres has started four of his five appearances this season with Inter Miami.

“We are pleased to welcome Román back to the squad. He helped us win two MLS Cups and will be a strong addition in a push for a third championship,” said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. “His leadership has always provided an important presence on and off the field for us. I look forward to having back in training and games as soon as possible.”

Torres will have to quarantine in Seattle before beginning training sessions with the club.

Whitecaps add veteran goalkeeper Bush in trade

The Vancouver Whitecaps brought in a veteran goalkeeper to the mix in a trade with Canadian rivals Montreal Impact.

Evan Bush was acquired in a trade on Monday in exchange for Vancouver’s natural third-round selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. The 34-year-old spent the last 10 seasons with the Impact, but is now on the move following Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal’s absences due to injury.

Crepeau is currently recovering from a fractured left thumb, while Hasal is expected to miss an indefinite period of time with a left tibia stress fracture and concussion.

“Due to the uncertainty around our goalkeeper position, this is a move we needed to make,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster. “Max Crepeau is still a few weeks away from returning to full training and Thomas Hasal is out indefinitely. We explored a number of possibilities and Evan Bush is an experienced professional who will provide us another strong option in net along with Bryan Meredith.”

Bush is reunited with former Impact head coach Marc dos Santos, who acquired the keeper there back in 2011. Bush has played in 224 matches across all competitions, making 562 saves, earning 40 clean sheets, and playing in eight playoff matches for the Impact.

Polster “OK” after scary head injury at D.C. United

Matt Polster left Sunday’s eventual 2-0 win for the New England Revolution through a scary head injury, but is doing better according to head coach Bruce Arena.

Polster suffered the injury before halftime when he was caught by Yordy Reyna’s trailing foot on an attempted sliding tackle to break up a D.C. counter attack. After being treated by Revolution medical staff, Polster walked off moments later with assistance.

“I saw Matt a few minutes ago. He’s recovered in the sense that he’s got all his faculties, I guess,” Arena said postmatch. “I don’t know what the doctors have concluded – what kind of head injury it might have been – but he’s got all his senses back. He seems OK now. I’m waiting to hear back. I’m sure we’re going to have a neurologist check him out when we get back to Boston, but he seems to be doing fine now.”

Polster has started seven matches for the Revs in his return to MLS following a transfer from Scottish Premiership side back in July. The veteran player was replaced by Thomas McNamara at Audi Field, but could very well miss some time for the Revs going forward.

New England sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference on 21 points and next hosts Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3rd.