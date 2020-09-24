MLS Wednesday Rewind: Timbers top Sounders, Red Bulls trounce Inter Miami, and more

The Columbus Crew continued to set the pace atop Major League Soccer, the Portland Timbers halted arch-rival Seattle’s hot streak, LAFC restored some confidence while the San Jose Earthquakes continued to find new depths to sink to as their nightmare season grew a bit worse on Wednesday night.

The Crew topped Minnesota United in one of Wednesday’s top matches, with Pedro Santos continuing his hot run of form.

Los Angeles FC jumped all over the Vancouver Whitecaps, with four goals in the first 14 minutes to roll to a blowout win that propelled Bob Bradley’s men back into a playoff spot.

The New York Red Bulls greeted long-time former goalkeeper Luis Robles with a harsh reunion, scoring four to roll over Inter Miami.

The Colorado Rapids became the latest team to tear apart the San Jose Earthquakes, posting a five-goal drubbing that has helped the Rapids climb up the Western Conference standings.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s jam-packed schedule of MLS results:

Revolution 3, Impact 1

(Kessler 45+2′, Bou 49′, Fagundez 65′) (Lappalainen 86′)

The New England Revolution snapped a two-match winless run on Wednesday after picking up three points against the Montreal Impact.

Henry Kessler scored his first MLS goal while Gustavo Bou and Diego Fagundez both got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Kessler gave the Revs a lead going into halftime thanks to a right-footed finish following a corner kick for Bruce Arena’s side. His effort beat Clement Diop to the bottom-right corner, eventually giving the Revs a spark to score twice more after the halftime break.

Gustavo Bou added to the Revs advantage in the 49th minute, beating Diop to the left corner for his — goal of the season. Diego Fagundez capped off all the scoring needed for the hosts after being left wide open to score from inside of the box in the 66th minute.

Lassi Lappalainen’s strike in the 85th minute gave Thierry Henry’s side a mere consolation, but couldn’t help the Impact from avoiding a third-consecutive defeat.

New England next travels to D.C. United on Saturday while Montreal travels back to Red Bull Arena for the second time in a week to face the New York Red Bulls.

Man of the Match

Tajon Buchanan. Buchanan played 90 minutes on the right wing and finished with one assist in a lively performance. He completed 88% of his passes in the match and won seven duels for the Revolution in a must-win match at home.

Moment of the Match

Bou’s goal: The Impact needed a strong start to the second-half in Foxborough, but got anything but that as Gustavo Bou’s goal gave the Revs a needed cushion. New England went up 2-0 four minutes into the second-half, which put the Impact in a tough hole.

Match to Forget

Veteran midfielder Victor Wanyama was to blame for the opening goal for New England after failing to clear the corner kick. He also didn’t put a body on Bou for the second goal, putting in a poor performance in the heart of Montreal’s midfield.

Atlanta United 1, FC Dallas 0

(Larentowicz 55′)

Atlanta United’s season to date has been a major disappointment, but the Five Stripes ended a six-match winless run on Wednesday at home.

Jeff Larentowicz’s second-half penalty kick was all Stephen Glass’ side needed to defeat FC Dallas, 1-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brad Guzan was only called into action once for the hosts, who picked up an important three points.

VAR played a crucial role after halftime with a penalty kick being awarded to the Five Stripes after Matt Hedges was whistled for handball. Larentowicz stepped up and slotted home the spot kick for the only goal of the match.

Santiago Mosquera had Dallas’ best look on goal in the 79th minute, but Guzan was up to the task.

Atlanta next travels to Chicago on Sunday while FC Dallas hosts Orlando City on the same night.

Man of the Match

Franco Escobar: While Larentowicz scored the winning goal, Franco Escobar was Atlanta’s best defender on the night. Escobar won six of his nine duels and successfully completed three dribbles, the most out of any Atlanta player on the night.

Moment of the Match

VAR had one big decision to make in the match and ultimately got it right in the second-half. Hedges’ handball allowed the Five Stripes to score the only goal in the match, a silly mistake from the veteran centerback.

Match to Forget

Jesus Ferreira played 82 minutes for FC Dallas, but was ineffective in his shift. Ferreira failed to record a shot on goal and was rarely on the ball in the top of Luchi Gonzalez’s formation.

NYCFC 0, Toronto FC 1

(Pozuelo 90′)

Toronto FC remained well in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference thanks to a late penalty kick goal at Red Bull Arena.

Alejandro Pozuelo’s 90th-minute penalty kick goal handed Greg Vanney’s side a 1-0 victory in Harrison, New Jersey and ultimately gave NYCFC its first league loss since Aug. 20th. Alex Bono also shined for TFC, making eight saves in the clean sheet win.

After it looked like NYCFC would have to settle for one point, Nicolas Acevedo’s hand ball gave TFC a late chance to steal all three. Pozuelo stepped up and scored his fifth league goal to hand TFC a first road win against NYCFC since last season’s playoffs.

Bono came up clutch several times for TFC, but the majority of his tougher saves came before halftime.

TFC hosts Columbus next on Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut while NYCFC looks to rebound on Saturday against FC Cincinnati.

Man of the Match

Bono’s eight saves were key for TFC, which remained in the match and eventually grabbed its seventh league win of the season.

Moment of the Match

Acevedo’s handball cost NYCFC a chance at a point against its Eastern Conference rivals and the late substitution will surely be disappointed to let his teammates down.

Match to Forget

Valentin Castellanos got the nod in Ronny Deila’s starting lineup, but was poor with his limited offensive chances for NYCFC. Castellanos only recorded one shot on goal in his 57 minute shift, before being replaced by the livelier Heber.