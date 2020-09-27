NYCFC rebounds with dominant win over FC Cincinnati

NYCFC may have lost its top attacking option for the season, but it didn’t stop another one from stepping up in Saturday’s shutout home victory.

Alexandru Mitrita scored a first-half brace while Jesus Medina and Anton Tinnerholm also found the back of the net in a 4-0 bounce back win over FC Cincinnati. It was Mitrita’s first league goals of the season and the perfect way for Ronny Deila’s side to bounce back over a disappointing midweek loss.

Mitrita needed only 31 seconds to break the deadlock at Red Bull Arena, beating Spencer Richey to the bottom corner. Tinnerholm hit Mitrita in stride before the Romanian hit a low drive past a diving Richey.

Tinnerholm added to the busy first half with his second goal against FC Cincy this season.The Swedish defender received a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 25th minute before slicing his way into the box and beating Richey to the bottom-left corner.

Mitrita capped off a three-goal first half for NYCFC with his second goal of the match. James Sands picked up his first career MLS assist after driving upfield before hitting Mitrita with a pass, allowing the forward to once again beat Richey to the bottom corner.

Jesus Medina capped off the dominant win with a goal in the 88th minute. Medina beat Richey with a free kick into the bottom corner, giving NYCFC its most goals in an MLS match this season.

Sean Johnson made four saves to preserve the home victory for NYCFC, who next travels to Inter Miami on Oct. 3rd.

FC Cincinnati will look to rebound on the same night at Minnesota United.

Man of the Match

Mitrita: Filling in for the injured Heber, Mitrita provided a strong spark in attack with two goals. He was lively and productive and showed Deila he can play a major role for the club down the stretch.

Moment of the Match

Mitrita’s second goal: FC Cincinnati knew they had a tough hill to climb to get back into the match, but Mitrita’s second goal iced the result for NYCFC. It was the killer blow for FC Cincy, who failed to do much after halftime either.

Match to Forget

Richey: The goalkeeper was beaten on all four efforts by NYCFC, failing to get a hand on either of them. His defenders weren’t that much better on the night, but Richey could’ve helped his team stay in the game longer with better efforts on the goals.