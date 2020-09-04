Report: Besiktas interested in DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin’s days at Newcastle United appear to be numbered, and a new potential suitor has emerged which could give Yedlin an opportunity for a fresh start in a new league.

Turkish powerhouse Besiktas is interested in signing the U.S. Men’s National Team defender, according to a report in Turkish outlet Orta Cizgi.

The report comes as Newcastle is faced with a decision on whether to keep Yedlin or try to unload him as heads into the final year of his contract and isn’t expected to be a part of the team’s plans. Newcastle is already weighing up other options at the right back position on the transfer market.

Yedlin fell out of favor last season, playing just 16 matches, his lowest total in a season since his first season in England after joining Tottenham from the Seattle Sounders.

The 27-year-old fullback will be eager to make a move in search of playing time as he tries to maintain his place with the USMNT. Yedlin has not featured as a starter under current coach Gregg Berhalter, who has preferred Reggie Cannon and Sergino Dest as his top options at right back.

If Yedlin joined Besiktas, he would join USMNT teammate Tyler Boyd on the squad, as well as Canadian National Team veteran Atiba Hutchinson.