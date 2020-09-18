Report: Girona looking to add De La Fuente on loan

Konrad De La Fuente impressed with Barcelona’s first team over the past week and is reportedly on the radar of fellow Spanish club Girona.

Girona, who lost 3-1 to the La Liga giants in a friendly on Wednesday, is interested in adding De La Fuente on loan for the season, Mundo Deportivo reported Friday. De La Fuente played the final 22 minutes of Wednesday’s friendly not only impressing Ronald Koeman, but also Girona manager Francisco Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old has quickly risen through the ranks at Barcelona, dressing in the UEFA Champions League earlier this summer and making his senior debut in a 3-1 friendly win over Gimastic on Sept. 12th. De La Fuente isn’t guaranteed a first team spot yet with the Catalan side this season, but Koeman still has a decision to make regarding the winger’s future.

“We know we have really good young players here,” Koeman said after Wednesday’s friendly. “The important thing is being involved in training at a good level and then taking that into these friendly games.”

“If I had to highlight one of the youngsters, I would say Konrad, I am really happy with him. But we also have Pedri, Riqui. We have great a future ahead of us.”

De La Fuente signed a new two-year contract with Barca earlier this year, but a loan move away could see him earn consistent first team minutes in the Segunda Liga rather than play for Barca B against lower competition.

He scored three goals and added one assist in six combined appearances for Barcelona B, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League in 2019. Barcelona begins its quest for the La Liga title on Sept. 27th against Villarreal, after falling short behind rivals Real Madrid last season.

Girona suffered relegation to the Segunda Liga back in August after losing 1-0 to Elche in a two-legged playoff. The club kicks off its domestic campaign also on the Sept. 27th against Sporting Gijon.