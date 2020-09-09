Report: Pulisic to be assigned No. 10 jersey, set to feature in season opener

Christian Pulisic excelled in his first season with English Premier League side Chelsea and will reportedly be given a new jersey number this season.

Pulisic will be assigned the No. 10 jersey this season following Willian’s move to fellow London rivals Arsenal, The Athletic reported. In addition, the 21-year-old is set to be available for the Blues season opener on Monday at Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the report.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star wore No. 22 in his debut season with Chelsea, but will now have the opportunity to wear the famous number worn by club legends Eden Hazard, Willian, and Juan Mata. It’s a major honor for Pulisic, who was one of Chelsea’s top players last season.

Pulisic recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 combined appearances for Frank Lampard’s side, helping them to a top-four finish in the EPL and reach the FA Cup Final. He suffered a hamstring injury in the cup final at Wembley Stadium, but is expected to return for the 2020-21′ season opener.

Monday’s return to the Amex Stadium will certainly bring back frustrating memories for Pulisic, who suffered an adductor injury in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw on New Years Day. He would miss 11 matches for the Blues before returning to play a major role this summer in the final games of the season.

Pulisic will be joined by several new signings this season in Chelsea’s attack this season including Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Kai Havertz.

The Blues will aim to fight for the EPL title as well as impress in the UEFA Champions League and two domestic cup tournaments.