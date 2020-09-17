Reports: Bayern emerges as new frontrunner in Sergino Dest sweepstakes

Sergino Dest is quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities in Europe, and a battle is emerging for his services featuring the biggest teams in the world.

A day after reports emerged linking Dest to a looming move to Barcelona comes new word out of Germany that reigning Champions League winners Bayern Munich have stepped back into the Dest sweepstakes, armed with the transfer funds generated from the recent sale of Thiago to Liverpool.

Bayern has emerged as the new frontrunner for Dest’s services, according to German outlet Sports Bild, news that comes shortly after reports from Spain suggested a move to Barcelona was nearing completion.

Bayern completed a $35 million sale of Thiago to Liverpool, giving the Germans a transfer fund to make a play for Dest, with Barcelona reportedly still haggling with Ajax over the fee for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender. According to Sports Bild, there is no deal completed yet, but Bayern has moved ahead of Barcelona in the race for Dest.

Bayern is searching for cover at right back to pair up with French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard. German midfield ace Joshua Kimmich stepped back into the right back role for Bayern when Pavard went down with an injury, but acquiring Dest would allow Bayern to keep Kimmich in the central midfield role he will be even more needed to fill after Thiago’s departure.

Dest has been linked to several top European clubs in the wake of his breakout season at Ajax, a season that also earned him a place on the shortlist for the Golden Boy Award, awarded by Italian media outlet Tuttosport for the best Under-21 player in Europe.