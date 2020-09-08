Reports: Bournemouth submits bid for Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers excelled on loan from Tottenham last season and is reportedly on the watchlist for a current EFL Championship side.

AFC Bournemouth have submitted a bid for the U.S. Men’s National Team centerback, several outlets from England reported Tuesday. The South Coast club is looking to add him on loan if a permanent transfer isn’t agreed upon with Tottenham.

Carter-Vickers has yet to make his senior debut for Spurs, but has featured in all four preseason matches this summer under Jose Mourinho. He recently spent the 2019-20′ season on loan with both Stoke City and Luton Town, helping the latter fight off relegation from England’s second-tier.

The 22-year-old is in the final season of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer. Carter-Vickers has totaled 103 domestic appearances in his five loans away from Tottenham to date, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

He’s appeared for Sheffield United, Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, and Luton Town in his loans. Carter-Vickers has earned eight caps to date with the USMNT, last appearing in June 2019.

Bournemouth suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, which also saw manager Eddie Howe replaced by Jason Tindall. The club has seen several starters leave the club this summer including centerback Nathan Ake (Manchester City), striker Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) and winger Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United).

The Summer Transfer Window is set to close on Oct. 16th with Bournemouth aiming to get a deal done before the start of the new EFL Championship season.