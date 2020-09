Return of Bundesliga, Serie A headline this Weekend's Soccer on TV

After stepping into the Bayern Munich job to calm the waters, Hansi Flick found himself responsible for a treble last season, including a first UEFA Champions League success since 2013.

It will be a tough act to follow as Bayern returns to action on Friday, but it starts the season against a Schalke side which spent the end of 2019 staving off the drop zone.

Saturday’s Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Monchengladbach matchup kicks off the season with a Rhineland Derby, and will be a big test for both parties who figure to be title contenders once again this year.

The Serie A season also begins in Italy, where defending champions Juventus start the season against Sampdoria, andWeston McKennie could make his debut for the Old Lady.

English Premier League play is headlined by Chelsea’s home date with defending champions Liverpool despite not having Christian Pulisic and a slew of other plays available through injury.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Famalicão vs Benfica

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Vitória Guimarães vs Belenenses

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Olympique Lyonnais vs Nîmes

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Puebla

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Tijuana vs Juárez

10:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Cruz Azul

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Club Friendly

11:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fubo…- Sevilla vs Athletic Club

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Santos Laguna

USL Championship

10 p.m. -ESPN App- Orange County SC vs Las Vegas Lights

TBA -ESPN App- New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Mercer vs Georgia State

NCAA Women’s Soccer

6:30 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV– Texas Tech vs Baylor

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Auburn vs Mississippi State

7 p.m. –ESPN+– West Virginia vs Kansas State

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Oklahoma State vs Iowa State

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Texas State vs Central Arkansas

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – TCU vs Texas

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock – Everton vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. -Peacock – Leeds United vs Fulham

12:30 p.m. -Peacock – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Union Berlin vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs Freiburg

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia M’gladbach

La Liga

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Eibar

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Osasuna

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Valencia

Postp. –fuboTV– Levante vs Atlético Madrid

Postp. –fuboTV– Sevilla vs Elche

Serie A

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Roma

Primeira Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Sporting Braga

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Rennes vs Monaco

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Atlas vs Pachuca

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Querétaro

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sporting KC vs Dallas

4:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New England Revolution vs NYCFC

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United vs Inter Miami

7 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– D.C. United vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids

National Women’s Soccer League

1 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access- North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride

Primera A

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs LDU Quito

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Birmingham City

K League 1

2 a.m. –fuboTV– Seoul vs Daegu

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV TUDN USA – Atlante vs Venados

Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AZ vs PEC Zwolle

2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Emmen

Segunda Division

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Mirandés vs Real Oviedo

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Alcorcón vs Tenerife

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor

USL Championship

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Memphis 901

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs OKC Energy

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs FC Tulsa

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs San Diego Loyal

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN App – Pittsburgh vs Louisville

NCAA Women’s Soccer

2 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Alabama vs Tennessee

4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Arkansas vs LSU

6 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

USL League One

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Greenville Triumph

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Orlando City II

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Fort Lauderdale vs Tormenta

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs New England II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Tucson

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -Peacock – Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m. -Peacock – Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m. -Peacock- Chelsea vs Liverpool

2 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Burnley

La Liga

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz…- Huesca vs Cádiz

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Real Valladolid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Deportivo Alavés

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Napoli

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Crotone

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Sampdoria

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Primeira Liga

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Santa Clara vs Marítimo

Ligue 1

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nice vs PSG

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Reims

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Angers SCO

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Monterrey

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union

National Women’s Soccer League

1 p.m. -CBS All Access- Chicago Red Stars vs Sky Blue FC

3 p.m. -Twitch- Portland Thorns vs Utah Royals

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Vejle vs SønderjyskE

Primera A

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Universidad Católica vs Técnico Universitario

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Guayaquil City vs El Nacional

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, T…- Tapatío vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

Liga MX Femenil

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara

5 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Twente

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk

Segunda Division

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Lugo vs Leganés

12:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Albacete vs Ponferradina

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Las Palmas vs Fuenlabrada

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– AIK vs Hammarby

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– İstanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN App- Philadelphia Union II vs Hartford Athletic

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Miami FC

9 p.m. -ESPN App- Portland Timbers II vs Reno 1868

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Florida State vs Louisville

1 p.m. -ESPN App – North Carolina vs Virginia Tech

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App, SEC Network- Georgia vs South Carolina

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Navy vs Pittsburgh

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Texas State vs Louisiana

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Stephen F. Austin vs Central Arkansas

3 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App, SEC Network- Vanderbilt vs Kentucky

3 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App, ACC Network- Clemson vs Virginia

5 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App, ACC Network- Duke vs Wake Forest