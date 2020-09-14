Reyna opens goalscoring account in German Cup romp

Borussia Dortmund rolled to a place in the German Cup second round and Giovanni Reyna was amongst the goals on Monday.

Reyna started for Lucien Favre’s side at Duisburg and scored his first goal of the new domestic season in a 5-0 triumph. He became the latest American to find the back of the net in the opening weekend for many European clubs.

Dortmund raced to a 3-0 first half lead with three different players getting on the scoresheet. Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Thorgan Hazard’s penalty kick propelled the Bundesliga side into an early lead with Duisberg seeing Dominic Volkmer sent off in the 38th minute.

Reyna got in on the action in the 50th minute, sliding a free kick past Leo Weinkauf and celebrating his second goal overall for the club. His right-footed shot looked to take a deflection off a teammate, but did enough to fool Weinkauf and nestle into the back of the net.

Gio Reyna goal vs Duisberg AA’s pic.twitter.com/KhBdDs6b5I — Matthew (@false_fullback) September 14, 2020

Marco Reus added a fifth goal for the club in the 58th minute, which proved to be the final strike of a dominating win for the visitors.

Reyna will now look to remain in Dortmund’s starting lineup on Sept. 19th with Dortmund hosting rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in its Bundesliga opener.