Reyna, Sargent headline American contingent in Germany

Though Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have moved on to bigger clubs in other leagues, the Americans Abroad contingent in Germany is still thriving and continuing to grow as the start of the new club season arrives on Friday.

Talented young stars will look to continue their success this season with Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna, Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, and Wolfsburg’s Ulysses Llanez headlining the growing faces in the Bundesliga. Chris Richards will also aim to play a major role for Bayern Munich after the club completed the treble this summer.

A pair of veteran players will also look to help their clubs reach European qualification spots as John Brooks and Timmy Chandler continue their careers in Germany.

In the lower leagues, Julian Green and Bobby Wood are the headlining names in the 2. Bundesliga while Taylor Booth and Malik Tillman continue their development at Bayern Munich II.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna

Giovanni Reyna got his first taste of life with the Borussia Dortmund first team and now will have his sights set on further success in 2020-21′. Reyna was able to crack Lucien Favre’s starting lineup on several occasions last season, featuring alongside Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, and others.

Reyna scored one goal and added one assist last season, debuting in three different competitions and helping Dortmund to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old will hope to help Dortmund outdo Bayern Munich and claim the league title this time around.

Josh Sargent

Werder Bremen will seek a much more successful season under Florian Kohfeldt with Josh Sargent aiming for a consistent starting role. Sargent helped the club avoid relegation to the German 2. Bundesliga, scoring four goals and adding four assists in all competitions.

Sargent, 20, is one of many young players in Bremen’s first team and will look to fight off several other options at the striker position. He excelled this preseason for the Bundesliga side, a positive start before domestic play kicks off.

TYLER ADAMS

Tyler Adams ended last season on a high note for RB Leipzig and now looks to carry that over into a new campaign. Adams recently excelled for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, playing as a centerback in a 3-0 first round German Cup win.

His versatility was on display several times last season, but now Adams could add centerback to his resume if Nagelsmann decides to use him at that position going forward. The 21-year-old needs to stay healthy in order to continue his development, but definitely is a player to watch this season.

John Brooks

John Brooks had an up-and-down campaign for Wolfsburg last season, but remains with the club for another season despite being linked elsewhere. Wolfsburg was reportedly open to offers for Brooks this summer, however the veteran centerback is back and ready to help Wolfsburg fight for a top-four finish.

The 27-year-old Brooks totaled 31 combined appearances for Wolfsburg last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. Wolfsburg’s seventh place finish will see them kick off Europa League qualification next week, another opportunity for Brooks to excel on the international stage.

Timmy Chandler

Eintracht Frankfurt missed out on European qualification last season, but it didn’t stop veteran Timothy Chandler from playing a key role for the club.

Chandler scored a career-high five league goals last season, totaling 31 appearances in all competitions. The 30-year-old’s versatility was on display several times, featuring as a full back, midfielder, and winger at times for Frankfurt. He will remain an important player for the club, who will look to jump a few spots from last season’s finish.

Chris Richards

A young and talented defender, Chris Richards very well could see an increased role for the defending Bundesliga winners. Richards helped Bayern II win the 3. Liga title last season, despite not being allowed to earn promotion. In additional, the 20-year-old Richards made his senior debut for Hansi Flick’s side.

It is undecided if Richards will remain with the first team this season or bounce between the first and second teams. Union Berlin was reportedly in the mix for his services on loan, another option if Bayern isn’t ready to play Richards long-term yet.

Nick Taitague

With Weston McKennie in Italy, Nick Taitague will aim for first team minutes at Schalke. Taitague made only five appearances for Schalke Under-23 team last season, despite dealing with injuries for majority of the season. The midfielder was rewarded with a new contract earlier this year and since has been a part of David Wagner’s preseason squad.

Taitague could get the opportunity in Wagner’s squad this season with the club seeking help in offensive production. The U.S. Youth National Team player is a speedy winger who should get a first-team opportunity this season for Schalke.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green – Greuther Furth

Greuther Furth missed out on promotion last season, but overall still had a strong campaign under Stefan Leitl. Julian Green remains a key player for the club heading into this season, looking to up his production and reach new heights with Furth.

Green scored four goals and added one assist in 24 combined appearances last season, but also missed time through injury. The U.S. Men’s National Team player has also shined in preseason camp with Furth, providing an early spark for him coming into league play.

Alfredo Morales

Fortuna Dusseldorf had a horrid campaign and will now for an immediate bounce back to the Bundesliga. American veteran Alfredo Morales made 31 combined appearances for Dusseldorf last season, scoring once and adding three assists.

Morales has played five previous seasons in the 2. Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin and Ingolstadt, which should help this season as Dusseldorf aims to avoid a lengthy stay in the second division.

Timothy Tillman

21-year-old Timothy Tillman made the move to Greuther Furth last season and grabbed a starting role in Stefan Leitl’s squad. Tillman played in 12 games for Furth, helping them fight for promotion despite falling just short.

His move to Furth was a smart move, giving him a chance to continue his development and play in a competitive division. Alongside Julian Green, Tillman should get even more chances to play this season.

Bobby Wood

Bobby Wood looked destined for a move away from 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg, but looks set to fight for minutes this season. Wood played in only six matches last season with MLS being a reported destination for the USMNT forward.

With only one year left on his current contract, Wood could help himself earn a new deal with an impressive season. Daniel Thioune comes in as the new manager of the club and looks set to keep Wood in Hamburg for a chance at promotion.

McKinze Gaines

Former U.S. Youth National Team player McKinze Gaines begins a new chapter of his career with 2. Bundesliga side Hannover. Gaines spent last season with third-tier side SG Sonnenhof Grobaspach, showing positive signs after a slow start to his career in Germany a few years back.

The 22-year-old has begun the season with Hannover II, but could jump up to the first team should he impress. With many attacking options in the USMNT pool, Gaines will need to string together consistency in order to get a look internationally down the road.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd

Hallescher FC avoided relegation from the German third tier last season and a big thanks went to striker Terrence Boyd. Boyd led the team with 13 goals and also chipped in 11 assists, playing a vital role for the club.

The 29-year-old remains a physical option up top and will now look to help Hallescher avoid any scares late in the season. Boyd will be the key striker for the club as the season gets underway next weekend.

Taylor Booth

Taylor Booth looked destined for a move to England with Tottenham reportedly in the mix for his services. However, the 19-year-old midfielder is still with Bayern Munich and likely to spend the season with Under-23’s after impressing last season.

Booth registered five assists in 18 combined appearances between the U-19’s and U-23’s. A frequent U.S. Youth National Team player, Booth will work with fellow Americans Malik Tillman and Chris Richards as all three aim to get up to the first team.

Malik Tillman

German-American Malik Tillman is also likely to spend the season with the Under-23’s after having a strong prior year. Tillman bagged 21 goals and nine assists in 34 combined appearances between the U-19’s and U-23’s and also was named to the first team bench late in the UEFA Champions League success.

The 18-year-old may not play a big role for the first team just yet, but if he continues to put up numbers like he did last season, his chance may come sooner than others.