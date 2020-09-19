Reyna scores first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna put in a strong preseason with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and that looks to have carried over into domestic play.

Reyna scored his first league goal for Lucien Favre’s side while also drawing a penalty in his first start of the new season. The 17-year-old broke the deadlock on Saturday against rivals Borussia Monchengladbach before halftime after a confident finish into the bottom corner.

Jude Bellingham showed great composure in the box before providing Reyna with a pass. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward ripped a low drive past Yann Sommer for the opening goal of the match.

GIO REYNA GOAL!! The 17-year-old American gets his first Bundesliga goal! pic.twitter.com/YpXoiIHX5c — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2020

It was Reyna’s second goal for Dortmund since joining the first team in January.

Reyna’s strong afternoon wasn’t finished though as the young forward drew a penalty kick opportunity in the 50th minute. Ramy Bensebaini brought down Reyna in the box, allowing Erling Haaland to add to Dortmund’s advantage from the penalty spot.

Dortmund currently leads Gladbach 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park with minimal fans inside the stadium. It will be a strong opening day win for the Black and Yellow, who aim to fight for the league title once again this season.