Richards, Bayern defeat Reyna, Dortmund in German Super Cup

A pair of Americans appeared in Wednesday’s German Super Cup Final in Munich with one coming out on top.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich edged Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund 3-2, lifting the German Super Cup at Allianz Arena. It was Richards’ second overall appearance this season for Hansi Flick’s side, playing the final 14 minutes of the match.

Richards replaced Benjamin Pavard in the 76th minute while fellow American Giovanni Reyna came on for Dortmund in the 72nd.

Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller scored 14 minutes apart in the first-half to give Bayern a 2-0 advantage, but Dortmund did not lie down. Julian Brandt pulled a goal back in the 39th minute for Dortmund before Erling Haaland equalized in the 55th.

Joshua Kimmich would score the winning goal for Bayern in the 82nd minute, six minutes after Richards came on the pitch. The 20-year-old defender won his only duel of his appearance.

Reyna completed all six of his passes in the match, but was unable to help Lucien Favre’s side tie things up late in Munich.

Gio Reyna and Chris Richards find each other after the German Super Cup and swap shirts. Definitely looking forward to seeing those two as #USMNT teammates in the future: pic.twitter.com/rT4aeTJmeX — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 30, 2020

It was Bayern’s second trophy in the past few two weeks after already defeating Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

Bayern next hosts Hertha Berlin on Oct. 4th in Bundesliga play while Dortmund hosts Freiburg the day prior at Signal Iduna Park. Both players will aim to be back on the pitch for their respective clubs.