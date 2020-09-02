Sargent: 'I want to be one of the hardest workers'

Josh Sargent had the biggest challenge of his professional career earlier this summer, helping Werder Bremen fight off relegation from the Bundesliga. Now he is aiming to help the club to a much better season and continue his development as a young forward.

Sargent has been in the mix for Bremen this preseason, scoring in friendlies and most importantly working on all aspects of his game. Florian Kohfeldt trusted Sargent last season, playing him down the stretch in a relegation battle including an eventual playoff win over FC Heidenheim. The manager also recently praised the striker’s impact on the squad this preseason and expects him to play a major role once again.

The 20-year-old may be the youngest striker on Bremen’s first team roster, but has accepted the challenge up fighting off competition for first-team minutes.

“We’ve got several options up front. We’re always pushing each other and trying to make it a difficult decision for the coach,” Sargent said in a press conference Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care about what people are saying, I have to focus on myself and work hard. My mentality can be a big advantage. I want to be one of the guys who works the hardest on the pitch.”

Since being promoted to the first team in 2018, Sargent has made a quick impact for the German club. In 44 combined appearances, the U.S. Men’s National Team striker has chipped in six goals and six assists, while also assisting once in the second leg playoff against Heidenheim.

While many other players have had to wait for their chance to play, Sargent has taken full advantage of it over the past season-and-a-half. Sargent is currently one of 12 first team players under the age of 25, showing what the future holds at Bremen over the next few years.

After earning another season in the Bundesliga, Sargent remains eager to help the club get back to where it belongs among Germany’s top sides.

“It’s really cool that we have so many young players,” Sargent said. “I feel really comfortable with them and we get along really well. We all came through last season and no one wants to experience that again. We’re going into the new season focused and more positive.”

Werder Bremen opens the 2020-21′ Bundesliga season vs. Hertha Berlin on Sept. 19th, a week after facing Carl Zeiss Jena in German DFB Pokal action.