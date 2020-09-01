The SBI Rundown: Episode 16 (Weston McKennie's Juventus loan, Josh Sargent's starting role, and more)

Weston McKennie’s loan move to Juventus is official, and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown digs into what the move means, and what we can expect from McKennie at Juve.

Episode 16 of The SBI Rundown features a closer look at McKennie’s loan, Josh Sargent imminent starting role at Werder Bremen, Reggie Cannon’s looming transfer to Portugal, and more.

There is plenty of MLS news discussed, including Dell Loy Hansen’s decision to sell Real Salt Lake, Paxton Pomykal’s potential season-ending hip injury, LAFC’s recent struggles and some big recent wins for the LA Galaxy, Orlando City, Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to SBI’s YouTube channel, and can also watch Episode 16 here: