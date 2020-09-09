The SBI Rundown: Episode 17 (Hall of Fame voting fiasco, Americans Abroad transfers, and more)

The U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame’s recent announcement of another one-player class has sparked outrage over a flawed voting system and the SBI Rundown tackles the topic and much more.

Carlos Bocanegra was the only person chosen for the next U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame class and SBI Rundown co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly go in depth on the issues that lead to the snubbing of standouts like Hope Solo, Steve Cherundolo and others.

Episode 17 also dives into Americans Abroad transfer talk, including Ives’ recent reporting on the growing number of suitors interested in DeAndre Yedlin, and Reggie Cannon’s looming move to Boavista. There is plenty of Major League Soccer news to discuss, including Sebastian Blanco’s season-ending knee injury, Pity Martinez’s departure from Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls’ decision to fire Chris Armas.

The squad also looks at some of the past weekend’s biggest matches, including the LA Galaxy’s thumping of LAFC and the red-hot Houston Dynamo’s good run under Tab Ramos.

You can watch The SBI Rundown at SBI’s YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 17 here: