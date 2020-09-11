The SBI Rundown: Episode 18 (Talking Christian Pulisic, Premier League's return, MLS and more)

Christian Pulisic is back from injury, and he’s wearing a new number at Chelsea as the English Premier League prepares to return and the latest episode of The SBI Rundown digs into the latest on the American star.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss Pulisic’s return from injury, looming return for Monday’s season opener, and the big news that he has been assigned the number 10 jersey for the upcoming campaign. Episode 18 also discusses the other Americans set to play in the Premier League and in other Americans Abroad news we discuss the potential loan to Heerenveen by Ulysses Llanez.

There is also plenty of MLS news to discuss, including Gonzalo Higuain’s arrival at Inter Miami, and the latest results in the jam-packed MLS schedule, including Seattle’s shellacking of San Jose, Minnesota United’s impressive form, LAFC’s latest loss, and the matches to watch for this weekend.

