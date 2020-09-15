The SBI Rundown: Episode 19 (Talking Reyna, Sargent and a big weekend for Americans Abroad)

It was an outstanding weekend for Americans playing in Europe and co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly run down all the excellent performances, including the cluster of them in Germany.

The DFB Pokal was a showcase for Americans, as both Josh Sargent and Tyler Adams earned Man of the Match honors in their respective wins, while Gio Reyna scored a goal and played well in a start in Borussia Dortmund’s romp over Duisburg.

Also discussed is Christian Pulisic’s disappointing injury news, which saw him miss Chelsea’s season opening win against Brighton, and could keep him out against Liverpool next week.

The Americans Abroad success wasn’t limited to Germany, as Weston McKennie made his Juventus debut and Konrad De La Fuente became the first American to play for Barcelona’s first team. Tyler Boyd scored a wonder goal in Turkey, and Aron Johannsson continued a goal-scoring run that could have Gregg Berhalter taking notice.

Also discussed is the wave of U.S. Women’s National Team stars heading to England, with Alex Morgan joining Tottenham, following the path of Manchester City signings Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, and Manchester United signings Christen Press and Tobin Heath.

Major League Soccer action rounds out Episode 19, with a look back at some of the key results, including LAFC’s win over Portland, Nashville SC’s statement victory against Atlanta United, Colorado’s thrashing of Real Salt Lake, and more.

