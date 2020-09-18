The SBI Rundown: Episode 20 (Sergino Dest transfer chase, De La Fuente impressing, and more

The Sergino Dest transfer sweepstakes are in full swing and Episode 20 of The SBI Rundown takes a closer look at the USMNT defender’s options.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona being locked in a transfer battle for an American defender, and which team would be a better fit for the teenager.

Speaking of teenagers, Konrad De La Fuente is also discussed, including a look at the praise he received from Ronald Koeman after some recent impressive performances off the bench for Barcelona.

Ives and Garrett also touch on Christian Pulisic’s latest injury, and Weston McKennie’s looming Serie A debut. Episode 20 also looks at the latest in MLS news, including Gonzalo Higuain’s looming arrival, some midweek action, and Ives takes a closer look at the DeAndre Yedlin-to-MLS rumors making the rounds.

