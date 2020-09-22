The SBI Rundown: Episode 21 (McKennie's Juve debut, Reyna's gem, and more)

Weston McKennie’s impressive debut for Juventus was one of the top stories of the weekend in American soccer and it headlines the latest episode of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss a busy weekend in American soccer, led by another strong display by the Americans Abroad contingent in Europe. From McKennie’s solid Serie A debut to Gio Reyna’s standout effort in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga-opening win, there were plenty of positives to take away from the weekend’s action.

Major League Soccer rounds out Episode 21, with a look at the weekend’s top matches, including Seattle’s win against LAFC, the Columbus Crew’s victory against Nashville SC, Inter Miami’s win against Atlanta United, and more.

Among the MLS topics touched on are Jesse Fioranelli’s job security at San Jose, the New York Red Bulls still struggling after firing Chris Armas and thoughts on Alberth Elis’ transfer to Boavista (and why you shouldn’t buy some of the rumors about what Houston received for him).

