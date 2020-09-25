The SBI Rundown: Episode 22 (Zack Steffen's Man City debut, Sebastian Soto's USMNT future, and more)

Zack Steffen’s Manchester City’s debut and Sebastian Soto’s national team drama headline Episode 22 of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break down Steffen’s successful City debut in Thursday’s Carabao Cup win against Bournemouth, and what lies ahead for the American goalkeeper.

The Rundown also goes in-depth into Soto’s national team drama, with reports suggesting he accepted, then rejected, a call-up to Chile’s national team. Ives dives into the details, and why it wouldn’t make much sense for Soto to leave the USMNT program behind to play for Chile.

There is more Americans Abroad talk, including Sergino Dest’s ongoing transfer drama, DeAndre Yedlin’s status at Newcastle and the chances of him staying there, and Alex Morgan’s looming Tottenham debut.

The rundown also discusses the decision by U.S. Soccer not to have USMNT matches in October, what to look forward to in potential November friendlies, and why it’s silly for some people to still think Gregg Berhalter would use a mostly MLS lineup when the USMNT plays important matches again.

The jam-packed midweek MLS slate is also broken down, including the dumpster fire that is the San Jose Earthquakes, much-needed wins by the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, and more.

Lastly, Ives and Garrett discuss their picks for their Top Five rap albums of all time, which produces two very different lists, as you might expect.

