The SBI Rundown: Episode 23 (Dest's Barcelona transfer, McKennie's outing vs. Roma, and more)

Sergino Dest’s reported transfer to FC Barcelona is the lead item on the latest episode of The SBI Rundown, as co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss the USMNT defender’s move to the Spanish giants.

Episode 23 of The SBI Rundown kicks off with a discussion of Dest’s decision to choose Barcelona over Bayern Munich, why it’s a good move for him, and why Barcelona’s issues should make Dest’s move a great opportunity rather than a bad one.

Weston McKennie’s performance against AS Roma, which drew some criticism from some circles, is also discussed and a case is made for why his performance wasn’t as bad as some have suggested.

The heavy American presence in the Bundesliga is also covered, including Pellegrino Matarrazo’s first Bundesliga victory, Josh Sargent’s successful appearance in a Werder Bremen victory, Gio Reyna’s good showing as one of the few bright spots in Borussia Dortmund’s loss to Augsburg, and more.

Aron Johannsson’s continued hot streak in Sweden is also discussed as the SBI Rundown team discusses his USMNT standing and whether he should be called in for November’s proposed friendlies.

The weekend’s MLS slate is also discussed in detail, and San Jose’s shock win against Los Angeles FC leads the way. Other MLS topics discussed include Toronto FC’s win against the Columbus Crew (and why Darlington Nagbe is the Crew’s MVP), the New York Red Bulls’ surge and the LA Galaxy’s struggles (and the fact that the Galaxy have yet to win with Chicharito in the lineup.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 23 here: