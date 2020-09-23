Top 10 MLS matches to watch during final regular season phase

At long last, we have the full picture for what the rest of the 2020 MLS regular season looks like.

MLS announced on Tuesday afternoon the complete remaining schedule for the current campaign. Nine final matches were revealed for every team, and there are plenty of mouth-watering matches worth circling your calendars for.

From another edition of the LA Derby to a big Cascadia Cup clash to a battle between two contenders in the Eastern Conference, there is no shortage of doozies in what is left of this wild year. Yes, most of the best matches take place during the final few weeks of the season, but there are plenty of good ones along the way.

Here is a closer look at the Top 10 matches during the stretch run of the 2020 campaign:

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union – October 3rd

Two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference will soon lock horns at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in a match with plenty of playoff implications.

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders – October 11th

LAFC may be hurting in a big way right now, but this will undoubtedly be must-see TV if Carlos Vela is healthy enough to play the reigning MLS Cup champions at Banc of California Stadium.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City – October 24th

The fourth installment of the Sunshine Clasico will take stage at Inter Miami CF Stadium, where the expansion side should be able to count on Gonzalo Higuain against Nani and Co.

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC – October 24th

A rematch of the early October showdown should once again go a long way to determining where these teams end up when all is said and done, though this time it will be the Union with the “home-field advantage” at Subaru Park.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers – October 24th

CenturyLink will play host to this Cascadia Cup confrontation, which will be missing something without a full house but that is still likely to contain fireworks on the field given the teams’ animosity for one another.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy – October 25th

There is always entertainment and drama when the two Los Angeles teams meet, and this fixture coming so late in the year with teams jockeying for better playoff positioning should only add more fuel to the fire.

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo – October 31st

A Halloween edition of the Texas Derby at Toyota Stadium is a pretty good treat for MLS fans, especially if Franco Jara is still tearing up opposing defenses.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union – November 1st

There is no guarantee these sides will remain in the top two spots in the East when this match takes place at Mapfre Stadium, but their distinct styles of play combined with what this could mean for the postseason will make this a very intriguing affair all the same.

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls – November 1st

The Hudson River Derby almost never disappoints, and the fact that this tilt will come so late in the campaign in a venue that is yet to be determined is sure to up the ante and intensity.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United – November 1st

These outfits will meet for the fourth time in 2020 in an encounter that could determine the top spot in the Western Conference, and making it all the more interesting is that there should still be fans in the stands to watch the exciting likes of Alan Pulido and Emanuel Reynoso.