Tuesday Ticker: Aubameyang, Messi, and more

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has hinted that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would remain in London and the Gabonese international committed his future to the club.

Aubameyang signed a new three-year deal with the Gunners on Tuesday, ending speculation about his future. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi has edged rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the most wealthiest footballer in news released Tuesday. (REPORT)

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish also committed his future to his boyhood club, signing a new five-year contract with the EPL side. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich has reported revived its interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (REPORT)

Former Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic is returning to the Premier League after joining West Bromwich Albion on a one-year deal. (REPORT)

Serie A side AC Milan is interested in adding Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic after the Serbian’s struggles in Spain so far. (REPORT)

English Football League clubs will be allowed to host up to 1,000 fans at this weekend’s matches as part of a pilot program for future events. (REPORT)

Former Schalke forward Goncalo Paciencia has joined fellow Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. (REPORT)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was impressed with his new arrivals in an opening day win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night. (REPORT)

West Ham United is reportedly interested in adding Chelsea fullback Emerson. (REPORT)